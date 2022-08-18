8-18 Westfall 1.jpeg

Local veteran Robert Westfall was honored last week during a flag retirement ceremony at the Missouri State Fair. Shown with him from left in the front row are his sister Christi Wiley, Westfall and his wife Carolyn Westfall. In the back row are Wiley’s daughter Lindsey Thompson and Westfall’s daughter Traci Westfall.

 SUBMITTED BY TRACI WESTFALL

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Local veteran Robert “Bob” Westfall was honored during a Military Flag Retreat ceremony held last week at the Missouri State Fair.

Westfall told The Forum on Tuesday that the event was “real nice.” He described a solemn, but relaxed event.

8-18 Westfall 2.jpeg

Friends and family gather around Robert Westfall, front row, third from right, on Friday, Aug. 12 at the Missouri State Fair. Westfall was recognized during a flag retreat ceremony held by the fair in honor of his service to his country in the U.S. Army.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags