MARYVILLE, Mo. — The last day to sign up for the Summer Reading Program at Maryville Public Library is July 11.
Nearly 170 children in grades first through 12th are participating in this program as a way to read for fun and win prizes.
The library will hold a couple special Summer Reading Program events in addition to its weekly infant/toddler story time and the preschool story time, according to a news release.
The program will feature a tech scavenger hunt for grades second through sixth on July 16, a release noted.
At the hunt, participants will try to find the answers to clues provided while working with different tech and circuitry programs and devices such as Makey-Makey, Osmo, Ozobot and a coding mouse. Registration is required for one of two available time slots: 10-11 a.m. or 11 a.m.-12 p.m. To register for the event, visit the library’s front desk or call the library at 660-582-5281.
To sign up for the Summer Reading Program, visit the library’s front desk or go to the library’s website at maryvillepubliclibrary.lib.mo.us and click on the link to the Google forms.
Those who register online may stop by the library to pick up their Badge Books for children in grades first through sixth or their calendar reading logs for children in grades seventh through 12th.
The program is open to library cardholders. According to a news release, all Nodaway County children through sixth grade can receive a library card funded by an American Rescue Plan grant through the Nodaway County Commission.
The library has also planned an end of Summer Reading Program party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 30. The event will have refreshments and family games. Children may collect the prizes they have earned by reading throughout the summer at the party. To register a child for the event, visit the library’s front desk or call the library at 660-582-5281.