RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Farmers Mutual Insurance of Nodaway County awarded Corby Schmitz a $1,000 scholarship for his college education.
According to a news release, Schmitz, son of Dennis and Carla Schmitz, is a senior at Northeast Nodaway High School and plans to attend University of Missouri - Kansas City to study in the School of Nursing and Health Studies, with the goal of becoming a surgical nurse.
“Farmers Mutual wishes Corby the best as he pursues his goals,” the release noted.
Schmitz has been involved in many activities throughout his high school years. These include FFA, National Honor Society, student council and Future Business Leaders of America. He has served as president of FFA, student council and NHS, as president of the Class of 2021 and vice president of FBLA.
Schmitz has been recognized with the FFA Star Greenhand Award, NEN Citizenship Award and Student of the Month. He has been a part of the NEN Science Olympiad team that has gone to state and has been on the High Honor Roll all four years of high school.
Along with all of his high school participation, he also maintains a part-time job.