Eagle Days

Free annual event will offer displays on driving refuge tours and live eagle shows

 LOESS BLUFFS NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE PHOTO

MOUND CITY, Mo. — Viewing bald eagles and migrating waterfowl will be the main attraction when the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Missouri Department of Conservation host the 43rd annual Eagle Days on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, at the Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge.

During late autumn, the refuge near Mound City in northwest Missouri hosts thousands of migrating birds such as ducks, geese, trumpeter swans and shore birds, according to a news release. Bald eagles follow the waterfowl south as a food source, and they also catch fish in the refuge’s wetland pools.

