MARYVILLE, Mo. — For one day only, young women in search of affordable prom dresses may take part in a special Prom Expo scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 at Rose Hill Acres, on the corner of First and Main streets.
Cinderella’s Closet has joined with Rose Hill Acres, Minnie Lane and Maryville Florist to host the event, making available hundreds of dresses in a wide range of sizes from 0 to 28.
For several years, Vanessa Parsons has kept and organized the local Cinderella’s Closet for students in need of gowns at affordable prices. Throughout the years, she has seen 20 to 25 girls come to get dresses each year.
“It has been such a fun philanthropy,” she said.
During a Downtown Maryville event a couple weeks ago, Parsons said she, Rosemary Stiens, owner of Rose Hill Acres Event Center; Keitha Clapp, owner of Maryville Florist; and Melody Blair, owner of Minnie Lane, all got to talking about the regional need for gowns this time of year. They set a date and now anyone heading to prom can stop on Saturday to check off their to do lists.
“This is a one-stop-shop if you need an inexpensive dress or to order your flowers, schedule your tux or buy some fun jewelry,” Parsons said.
She noted that if someone already has a dress, but is planning to attend more than one prom, the affordable dresses make for a major discount. The suggested donation of $25 is the cost of most dresses. Some are gently used while others are brand new with the tags still on them.
Parsons said she is more focused on selling dresses than renting them and that she is really happy about it, because they need to liquidate some of their supply, which has been housed at the First United Methodist Church.
This year’s event will help fund Maryville High School’s Spectrum Show Choir on its trip to Disney World in May 2024.