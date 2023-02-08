MARYVILLE, Mo. — In 2019, Dick and Kay Thomson, longtime Maryville residents, were looking for a way to give back to the community they still held dear even after leaving the place they still consider home.

By the summer of 2021, the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play, a 4,000-square-foot splash pad paid for by the Thomsons, opened to the delight of kids across the area.

Benches and picnic tables arrived in fall 2022, ready to be installed around the park to give parents and families some seating options in between runs through the splash pad.
