A new shelter at the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play will help expand the uses for the splash park when it opens this summer. The shelter was paid for through a $91,000 grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust.
Shade structures like these, made possible by donations from the Maryville Host and Pride Lions, will help give some respite on hot summer days. Don’t worry, a canvas cover will be added when the park opens.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — In 2019, Dick and Kay Thomson, longtime Maryville residents, were looking for a way to give back to the community they still held dear even after leaving the place they still consider home.
By the summer of 2021, the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play, a 4,000-square-foot splash pad paid for by the Thomsons, opened to the delight of kids across the area.
“This is their thank-you to this community for years — decades, actually, decades — of support from this community to them,” said their son, Doug Thomson, at the park’s grand opening in May 2021.
Each summer since, hundreds of kids from Maryville and the surrounding areas flock to the Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play every day, the most popular park in the city when the weather gets warm.
But 2023 holds even bigger and better things for the splash park.
Last year, the city of Maryville approved the purchase of a new shelter for the park, along with shade structures, benches, picnic tables, trash containers and synthetic grass to allow for easier maintenance and better drainage in the area around the splash pad. The shade structures were partially funded by the Maryville Host Lions, Pride Lions and Rotary clubs.
Those new additions will come alongside a new restroom facility, built with the help of a $91,000 grant from the Gladys M. Rickard Charitable Trust.
All the new amenities will be ready to go for summer 2023.