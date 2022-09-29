 Skip to main content
No. 43 for your Maryville Spoofhounds … Brody Ware

Ware fires up Spoofhound players, students and crowd as tee guy

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spoofhound football coach Matt Webb wouldn’t dare make the Derek Quinlin-Patrick Mahomes comparison, but Brody Ware isn’t afraid to note the resemblance of his favorite NFL quarterback to his favorite high school signal-caller. He calls both his favorite players.

Ware, a sophomore at Maryville, and Quinlin, the junior Spoofhound quarterback, have bonded over their love of football as Quinlin participates in a peer-mentoring program run by Candace and Alexis Boeh. Through that program, Quinlin and his peers have had the opportunity to work with Ware, who has Down syndrome, and other students in the Boehs’ classroom.

Brody.jpg
Brody Ware sprints off the field with the tee during a game earlier this  month against Chillicothe. 
22-09-15 MHS FB Brody7.jpg
Brody Ware soaks in the cheers from the student section at the Hound Pound.
Brody and Spoofhound seniors
Brody Ware poses with seniors on Senior Night. From left, Kort Watkins, Macen Shurvington, Cooper Loe, Caden Stoecklein, Ware, Keaton Stone, Spencer Scott, Riley Brown and Drew Burns.
22-09-15 MHS FB Brody5.jpg
