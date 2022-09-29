Ware fires up Spoofhound players, students and crowd as tee guy

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spoofhound football coach Matt Webb wouldn’t dare make the Derek Quinlin-Patrick Mahomes comparison, but Brody Ware isn’t afraid to note the resemblance of his favorite NFL quarterback to his favorite high school signal-caller. He calls both his favorite players.
Ware, a sophomore at Maryville, and Quinlin, the junior Spoofhound quarterback, have bonded over their love of football as Quinlin participates in a peer-mentoring program run by Candace and Alexis Boeh. Through that program, Quinlin and his peers have had the opportunity to work with Ware, who has Down syndrome, and other students in the Boehs’ classroom.
“It is always great to see a smile on his face,” Quinlin said. “That is my goal for every day when I’m there. He loves it and I do too.”
Quinlin has helped Ware put together presentations for his class including a science presentation where Ware researched an animal and a world peace project where he chose to focus on Martin Luther King Jr.
“I think Brody and Derek had known each other in passing before the school year started, but the friendship that they have developed in the last five or six weeks of school has been really special and I can’t wait to see that continue to strengthen over the years,” said Candace Boeh. “They definitely have a really tight bond.”
The Boeh sisters started the peer-mentoring program in the 2013-2014 school year with three students, and since that time, the program has grown in popularity to the point where students apply to take the class.
Maggie Graham was one of those students who applied and was accepted to work in the Boehs’ classroom. The 2022 graduate of Maryville High School and current Northwest Missouri State University student found and developed a passion for teaching working there.
“My major is special ed, so this has been a wonderful opportunity for me to grow and experience what it is like for these kids,” Graham said. “Peer mentoring has really shown me that we are able to overcome the big obstacles.”
She then turned to Brody, “Aren’t we?” He responded with a “Yeah,” and a smile.
While Graham isn’t in the peer-mentoring program anymore as a student, she volunteers on Fridays and comes back to visit her friends at the high school. That allows her to spend more time with Brody, who is a favorite of everyone who steps into the classroom.
“(The Ware family) have been our neighbors for as long as I can remember when I was little,” Graham said. “Coming to high school and having an opportunity to be a peer mentor, when Brody joined us that was pretty awesome. I get to work with him and just see how much he can accomplish and how well he does in school.”
That time has continued this fall with Brody’s mother Jen Ware, a teacher herself at Northeast Nodaway, knowing about her son’s love for football and also knowing Webb from when they went to high school together.
Webb’s weight room is right next to the Boehs’ classroom, so he visits their students from time to time, but he has known Brody for longer than that. Brody represented the Spoofhounds as an honorary captain in the coin toss a couple years ago.
His mother was looking to find a way for Brody to be a part of the team and of Friday nights this year. That is when they decided that Brody would be the “tee guy” for the Spoofhounds and run on the field to get the tee after kickoffs for Maryville.
“He loves football and you can tell he gets really excited around football,” Webb said. “It just came about where we were just like, ‘How can we get him involved?’”
Spoofhound assistant coach Jacob Vollstedt is a physical education teacher at the high school as well and has bonded with Brody in class. Vollstedt was an All-American linebacker for Northwest Missouri State and Brody wears his old number — 43 — at games.
“Brody is one of my favorite students,” Vollstedt said. “He always comes in with such a great attitude. He makes your day just a little bit better. He makes everybody’s day just a little bit better.”
With Brody taking on that job, Graham volunteered to go with him on Friday nights and the two of them watch the games together with Graham holding his hand while he goes up and down the sideline visiting with the other people on the team.
“The coaching staff at MHS, they wanted to give Brody the opportunity to get involved and they knew that he is a football fanatic and they wanted to fit him in some way,” Graham said. “This was a good opportunity for him and I got the honor of being asked to stand with him on the sidelines. It has been pretty awesome for him. I love getting to see his excitement and how he interacts with the kids.”
Brody also takes pride in pumping up the crowd whether it is with a spin move as he takes the tee off the field or just waving his arms on the sideline to fire up the student section.
“He is having fun with it and we are all having fun watching him do it,” Quinlin said. “It is awesome.”
With the Spoofhounds winning by large margins in the first two home games against Harrisonville and Chillicothe, Webb had the opportunity to take his starters out of the game early. With seniors Caden Stoecklein and Macen Shurvington as well as Quinlin out of the game, they were able to spend even more time with Brody.
“He is just one of the guys when he’s down there,” Vollstedt said. “… It is great for our players and they are awesome with him. Some of them are peer coaches and they see him in school and other places. Everybody always stops and talks to Brody.”
In both games, Stoecklein — the Spoofhounds’ starting running back — has taken Brody’s hand and walked with him as they have visited with the other players. Caden’s schedule hasn’t allowed him to be in the peer-mentoring program, but he has gotten to know Brody well.
“Brody Ware always brings energy,” Stoecklein said. “He is always positive towards us and my teammates. It is just fun to have him around. We love having him on the sideline.”
After the win over Chillicothe, Brody went with Quinlin through the handshake line together.
“It brings tears to my eyes to see the boys — they will grab his hand and include him,” Jen Ware said. “I don’t think that was necessarily said or part of the expectation to take him through the handshake line and take him into the team meeting, so for people — who I don’t know really well or I’ve even talked to — to take him in and let him be a part of something is pretty amazing.”
Senior Spencer Scott is another Spoofhound in the peer-mentoring program. On Senior Night against Chillicothe, Stoecklein, Shurvington, Scott and the other seniors took their senior group photo with Brody.
“This opportunity for Brody has been truly special,” Candace Boeh said. “The excitement that he has, but I think it is also bringing excitement to the boys, the athletes and the team. … When you watch him on the field, the players are engaging with him so it is a peer-to-peer connection and peer-to-peer direction. I think that is probably the best part of this experience.”
Jen Ware says she loves seeing how outgoing Brody is on Friday nights and that it is nice to see his personality be on display for everyone. He loves soaking up the experience at the Hound Pound as well.
“I think he feels pretty proud to be on the sideline with the boys,” she said. “Then he also loves to rile the crowd.
“… He doesn’t tell me about the guys down there that are helping, but they have to be magnificent guys. I think part of that is a credit to Matt Webb — for the culture that he has with the football team — and the parents of the boys.”
The Spoofhounds are 2-0 with Brody on the sidelines this season. Brody and his Spoofhounds (3-2, 2-1 MEC) will be back at the Hound Pound this Friday night for a Homecoming contest against Benton (3-2; 1-1 MEC). The game kicks off at 7 p.m.
“We talk about inclusion a lot,” Webb said. “Everyone can enjoy Friday night lights — not just the football players or the football fans or whatever. Whether it is the band or the spirit groups or all the students in the student section, the Spoofpups.
“Brody is a student in our school and for our football players to see the excitement he gets and for our guys to get excited about it, it is fun to watch. It is a special moment.”