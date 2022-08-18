8-18 Shrubshell.jpg

Don ShrubShell

2022 Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame inductee

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Maryville Daily Forum photographer Don Shrubshell will be inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame, joining four other accomplished photojournalists in this year’s ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Center for Missouri Studies in downtown Columbia.

Founded in 2005, inductees this year represent the Hall of Fame’s 18th class and include the late photojournalist and columnist Ken Paik, newspaper photojournalist Shrubshell, freelance photojournalists Melissa Farlow and Randy Olson and editor and educator Mary Schulte.

8-18 Shrubshell HOF Logo.jpg
8-18 Shrubshell Willie Nelson photo.jpg

Willie Nelson performs in front of about 2,300 people at Summerfest 2009 in Columbia, Missouri. Photographer Don Shrubshell said this was one of his favorite photos because he was able to talk Nelson’s road manager into allowing him to use a step ladder on stage to shoot a photo using the crowd as a backdrop.
8-18 Shrubshell McElroy photo.psd

Maryville police officers and spectators look over the murder scene in front of the D&G Tavern in Skidmore on July 10, 1981, where Ken Rex McElroy was shot to death while sitting in his truck with his wife, Trena. Photographer Don Shrubshell told The Forum on Tuesday that he only wished he had been able to get to the scene sooner.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags