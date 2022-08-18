This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Maryville police officers and spectators look over the murder scene in front of the D&G Tavern in Skidmore on July 10, 1981, where Ken Rex McElroy was shot to death while sitting in his truck with his wife, Trena. Photographer Don Shrubshell told The Forum on Tuesday that he only wished he had been able to get to the scene sooner.
Willie Nelson performs in front of about 2,300 people at Summerfest 2009 in Columbia, Missouri. Photographer Don Shrubshell said this was one of his favorite photos because he was able to talk Nelson’s road manager into allowing him to use a step ladder on stage to shoot a photo using the crowd as a backdrop.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Former Maryville Daily Forum photographer Don Shrubshell will be inducted into the Missouri Photojournalism Hall of Fame, joining four other accomplished photojournalists in this year’s ceremony scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Center for Missouri Studies in downtown Columbia.
Founded in 2005, inductees this year represent the Hall of Fame’s 18th class and include the late photojournalist and columnist Ken Paik, newspaper photojournalist Shrubshell, freelance photojournalists Melissa Farlow and Randy Olson and editor and educator Mary Schulte.
On Tuesday, Shrubshell talked briefly with The Forum on the phone about his career and his recent layoff from the Columbia Daily Tribune last week, just one day after the announcement of his Hall of Fame induction.
“I don’t imagine they even took it into consideration,” he said about his editors, but also that it isn’t his “first layoff rodeo.”
Career
Shrubshell’s newspaper career began in high school, when he signed up for a vocational program that landed him a job as a custodian and then as a mailroom and print shop worker at the Maryville Daily Forum.
According to a July 2 Columbia Daily Tribune story he wrote about his career, Shrubshell said his newspaper career really started when his brother Gary gave him a dollar to ride his bicycle eight blocks up a steep hill to pick up newspapers for his route. He later took over the route.
After high school, he worked at the Daily Forum in various departments, later working in the print shop running offset presses printing job work. He transferred to the pressroom assisting in the printing of the paper.
After some time working in the process camera room shooting negatives, he was invited to become a photographer. In 1980 he accepted the gig, taking a 50-cent-an-hour pay cut to do it.
“There were just a lot of moments there at the Maryville Daily Forum,” he said.
Former Forum employee Jerry Lutz knew Shrubshell at the time and said they spent quite a bit of time together back in the day. He offered a couple of fun anecdotes and not the best “news that’s fit to print,” but said, “He was a hell of a photographer and everywhere he went, he had a camera with him. He was always shooting black and white photos.”
Bryan Twaddle, longtime friend of Shrubshell, said he stops in occasionally to visit with him when crossing the state.
“He’s an awesome guy,” Twaddle said. “My boys may think he’s the funniest guy they know. He’s a character. ... He’s a comical genius if you want the truth.”
Twaddle said he and Shrubshell grew up in Maryville and both worked at the Daily Forum at the same time on paper routes.
“He threw his papers off a CB 100 motorcycle,” he told The Forum on Wednesday afternoon.
While his current job situation is difficult, Twaddle said Shrubshell has ideas for the future.
He went on to say that even though one door has closed for his friend, he knows there are a lot of people waiting to see what he’s going to do next.
Since his time at the Daily Forum, Shrubshell has spent 41 years performing and honing his craft.
In 1981 he went to work for University of Missouri journalism school grad and former Daily Forum managing editor Philip Martin Putney down in Arkansas City, Kansas, on the Kansas-Oklahoma border.
“Helluva newspaper man,” Shrubshell said.
While there he obtained an associate of arts degree in journalism while working 40-70 hours per week at the Arkansas City Traveler.
After working about 10 years there, he moved to the Hutchinson News in Hutchinson, Kansas, where he worked for a few months before being laid off with six other employees.
He spent eight years at the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau and 24 years at the Columbia Daily Tribune.
“Oh, it’s bittersweet I guess,” he said, noting that the award came a day before his layoff from the Columbia Daily Tribune. “There’s been an outpouring of people, not only readers, but friends and colleagues that, you know, congratulate me on this, and (say) ‘so sorry to hear that.’ It’s been quite a ride.”
Historic photos
The ability to cover spot news, and a commitment to doing it right, has been the hallmark of Shrubshell’s photojournalism career, according to a news release. In one instance, he had been assigned to photograph a woman who got a hole-in-one on a local golf outing, when an item on the police scanner caught his attention.
Shrubshell was convinced that a shooting death in the tiny town of Skidmore 14 miles away would make a great story, so he and a reporter drove to the scene of the crime.
He and the reporter were the only journalists on the scene after the murder of Ken Rex McElroy, the town bully whose unsolved murder is still legendary. Shrubshell’s iconic photos of the scene, including McElroy’s bullet-ridden truck, have been published nationwide.
“I kind of wish the managing editor at the time could have saw the significance of the story,” he said on the phone Tuesday, noting they might have made it in time for even better photos.
Event and display information
Photographs made by the inductees will be on display in the Sam B. Cook Hall at the State Historical Society of Missouri’s Center for Missouri Studies, located at 605 Elm St., Columbia.