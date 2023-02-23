BARNARD, Mo. — Every morning before school, special education teacher Dottie Nelson takes a quick trip from her home in Conception to the Conception Abbey for morning prayers. She then makes the 10-mile trek to Barnard where she works helping students with special needs, as well as any others who wander through her doorway.
However, with her retirement looming near, that door will only be open to South Nodaway students for a few more months.
At 80 years old, Nelson said she has given her 26-year career at South Nodaway all she can and is planning to focus on her family and do a bit of traveling in her retirement.
With her calm, cheery and soft-spoken voice — no doubt crafted from working with children for so long — Nelson told The Forum on Tuesday, “The truth of the matter is, I’m a late bloomer. I raised five children, put them all through college and then went to school myself.”
Nelson has five children and 17 grandchildren, all of whom she’s excited to be seeing more after her retirement. Their gift to her? An Alaskan cruise.
Late bloomer
Nelson worked as a special education paraprofessional in the 1990s at a Salt Lake City school, but in 1996 when her husband, Jerry, retired, they decided to move closer to their son who had begun to study at Conception Abbey.
Nelson said it was at a little shop in Guilford called Juniors where the owner put out a small paper, that she found the job that would carry her through to retirement.
She started in 1997 as a special education paraprofessional to help a child with autism at South Nodaway in Guilford. At this point Nelson said she knew nothing about autism, “but being the person I am, I had to learn.”
She took all kinds of courses from Kansas City to Springfield. One of her teachers took her aside and asked if she had a degree.
Nelson had attended Colorado State University but never finished, so she decided to pursue her degree at Northwest Missouri State University. She continued to serve as a para while working toward her bachelor’s degree which she received in 2006. That same year, it just so happened a position in the special education class in Barnard opened up and Nelson had a job.
“It wasn’t so hard because I had served some of those children in the grade school,” Nelson said, joking that they doubled her commute from Conception to Guilford, to Conception to Barnard.
Nelson said that when receiving her bachelor’s degree, she was told she was the oldest person to receive an undergraduate degree at Northwest but it never deterred her from further study, and she decided to acquire a master’s degree in special education.
“I don’t know if that’s still the record, but it was a delight,” Nelson said. “ … I was the same age as the teachers up there. I found great love and care at Northwest and here.”
As children passed in and out of her classroom, Nelson greeted each with a hello and asked about their day. She received full, comfortable responses. One even nodded his head when asked if he liked his teacher, but did not want to be interviewed.
“This is a great school district,” she said. “We really all get along pretty well, I have to admit. I don’t know if I just have great kids or what.”
‘God Drops’
“All of my life, that I can remember … I have loved children and so when we moved here, we really didn’t have any children,” Nelson said. “Our children were all grown and through school. When we were living in Salt Lake, I developed a real love for special needs kids. And so, I always took the children that might have a struggle somewhere.”
She’s worked with children with Down syndrome, sight difficulties, ADHD, autism, traumatic brain injuries and more.
Before moving to Missouri, she led Campfire Girls and Boy Scout events “until it was ridiculous,” she said with a laugh. “There’s always been a sort of child-oriented sort of life that I’ve led,” Nelson said.
Even now, she and Jerry, married for 57 years, work with the robotics club after school, “and he, like I (do), we love children.”
Noting that each child has left a mark on her heart, she pulled out a metal rose, welded for her by a student she once taught.
The rose, along with numerous other special pieces — like a small, gray, clay pot used to hold paperclips — were given to her by students and now adorn her desk and small shelf.
She’s always pushed her students to do more and even in some cases stay in school, watching them succeed in school, business or trade work.
“I’m just so proud,” Nelson said. “I don’t have any student, even those who have been intellectually impaired, not working and I consider that some kind of a wonderful thing.”
Nelson said her teaching philosophy is to have every child know and find their passion and move on with their lives knowing their gifts.
“I’ve called them ‘God Drops,’ that God had dropped them into my life and we’re going to do something wonderful,” she said. “What it is? God has to know.”
Designated grandma
Nelson said one of the things she noticed over the years is that more and more students seemed to find their way into the resource room (her room).
“It’s a resource for everybody and I have not just had kids with special needs in here,” she said. “Sometimes the special need is just a hug. Sometimes the special need is just a quiet place that they know they’re accepted. So that’s been another joy of mine.”
Nelson said her position is not attached to student grades or anything like that.
“I’m just here if they need a grandma,” she said.
Over her career at South Nodaway, she’s seen changes within the family dynamic, and it has her concerned. She said it’s hard now to make a living, but that it wasn’t when she was raising her children.
“The dynamic of the world has changed so much,” Nelson said, further explaining that kids go home and both parents have to work just to make sure they have a home base.
“If there aren’t grandmas around to help, what do you do?” she asked.
She said focusing with students on transitioning out of school starts for her in the seventh grade. She has students present at Individualized Education Program meetings and look at what they’re going to do for the rest of their lives at least once a month.
“How can I be a better person and what can I give to my community, once a month we attack that,” Nelson said.
She also uses vocational rehabilitation and pre-employment transition specialists to help students find the right path for after school. While it sometimes leads to a student or two prepared to leave for work even before graduation, she stresses the importance of that high school diploma and what it will mean to them later in life. But she was adamant, everyone in the district works to help each individual student.
“I don’t feel that I do any of this alone,” she said. “… I would like all of the teachers to know they are a blessing to me and I hope that I have been a blessing to them, but mostly I know they have been a blessing for me,” she said. “I won’t go away. I will always have them in my heart.”
Principal Aaron Murphy said she’s been a staple for their school and community for a long time.
Superintendent Dustin Skoglund said the impact she has had on the school district and community in general has been enormous.
“I run into people that are alumni (who say) she made a difference for them, whether they were SPED or not,” he said. “… I don’t know that anyone I’ve ever worked with made it (so) personal. … You’d be hard pressed to find anyone who cares more about the person than Dottie.”
What’s next?
For Nelson, she and Jerry aren’t planning to move, but she’s looking forward to being around more for her grandchildren, most of whom are now in their 20s.
She said they still talk and she’s planning a lot more travel to see them.
“It’ll be a good time,” Nelson said. “It is as it’s supposed to be.”
She said visiting the Abbey each morning to pray for blessings on everyone is important to her and is something she has done since moving to Conception.
“I don’t know if that colors the way I approach life, I don’ know … it’s just me,” Nelson said. “It’s always been a blessing. That’s kind of who I am. I guess that’s why I call the kids my ‘God Drops.’”