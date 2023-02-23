2-23 Dottie Nelson 1.jpg
Buy Now

Dottie Nelson is planning to retire after working in special education at South Nodaway for 26 years. Since 1997, she has helped students, many with physical or mental special needs and many “just needed a grandma,” she said.

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

BARNARD, Mo. — Every morning before school, special education teacher Dottie Nelson takes a quick trip from her home in Conception to the Conception Abbey for morning prayers. She then makes the 10-mile trek to Barnard where she works helping students with special needs, as well as any others who wander through her doorway.

However, with her retirement looming near, that door will only be open to South Nodaway students for a few more months.

2-23 Dottie Nelson 2.jpg
Buy Now

Dottie Nelson holds a metal rose that was welded for her by a former student at South Nodaway. She told The Forum on Tuesday that she has numerous items crafted by students who took pride in presenting them to her. 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags