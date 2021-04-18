MARYVILLE, Mo. — After four years on the west coast, minister Joel Whiteside is back home in Missouri, leading the First Presbyterian Church in Maryville.
Whiteside said he’s been settling into the community since taking over in mid-November of last year, but it’s been made easier because he still has friends in the area from decades spent near Kansas City.
Across 40 years as a minister, Whiteside said he aims to create accepting, welcoming environments that reflect his own easygoing personality.
“I think that churches are places of happiness and comfortable places for people to come in and find themselves and find what they can do to contribute,” Whiteside said. “… I enjoy being a part of that, just getting to know people and the community.”
When first starting out, that same openness may not have come as easily to him, Whiteside said.
“When you’re a young minister, you’re just stupid and you don’t know what you’re doing,” he said. “… People really try to stamp you out into their idea of what you should be.”
Now, with four decades in the ministry under his belt, Whiteside said he doesn’t let other people’s ideas of what a minister should say, do or think influence him in the same ways — and sometimes deliberately subverts those expectations.
“That’s bad, if you let that stuff get to you,” he said. “In a way it can be good though because people make ministers into what they want a minister to be. Which is good, you become for them what they need you to be. And that’s kind of neat when you let it happen that way.”
Whiteside and his wife, Carol, have been married for 27 years, share a passion for senior care: Carol works with nursing homes on compliance and practices, and Joel has been a hospice chaplain. He said some of his first stops in town were to area nursing homes.
His work with the elderly, and his father’s experience as a minister while he was growing up contribute to his tendency to take the long view of things — and of course four decades of experience of his own doesn’t hurt either.
Whiteside’s father was a minister at the same church for 30 years, which he said gave him a unique window into that kind of long view from an early age.
“You know the thing that I liked about that was that it gives you the long angle slice of the trajectory of people’s lives, and the wisdom gained from seeing how things start, and the middle and the end,” Whiteside said. “You get the whole vista of that, the whole arc. And that’s kind of cool, you know, the tragedies that write themselves into people’s lives, and also the good things that come about, too. It’s an interesting perspective.
“And in this world, we just get little snippets of people here and there, little pieces of their life. And a church over that length of time, you get the whole thing. It’s kind of cool.”
But now, Whiteside said his focus is on making sure that whatever snippet of life someone is in, they can feel at home in his congregation and able to find their meaning and purpose.
“… You know, the thing about church is that there’s a great freedom,” Whiteside said. “I mean, you can kind of come in and do your thing. Find your thing.”