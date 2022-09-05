PICKERING, Mo. — The 85th annual Pickering Horse Show is set to wow horse enthusiasts with exciting music and magic shows, an exhibition from a six-horse hitch team of Belgians out of Iowa and a $2,000 overload draft horse pull all over three days this year.

Hosted by the Pickering Lions Club, this year’s event offers an extra day of fun for attendees.

9-1 Pickering Horse Show - Farquar.jpg
Buy Now

Professor Farquar and Polecat Annie perform at last year’s Pickering Horse Show.
9-1 Pickering Horse Show - Oakland Belgians.jpg

The Oakland Belgians will hold an exhibition just before the Friday, Sept. 16th Draft Horse Pull.
9-1 Pickering Horse Show - Poster.jpg
0
0
0
1
0

Tags