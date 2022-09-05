This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
The crowd waits for the next pull during last year’s Pickering Horse Show Draft Horse Pull in Pickering, Missouri. This year, the Pickering Lions Club hopes to draw even more crowds with three days of events and new shows.
PICKERING, Mo. — The 85th annual Pickering Horse Show is set to wow horse enthusiasts with exciting music and magic shows, an exhibition from a six-horse hitch team of Belgians out of Iowa and a $2,000 overload draft horse pull all over three days this year.
Hosted by the Pickering Lions Club, this year’s event offers an extra day of fun for attendees.
It kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 15 with entertainment by Ben and Lauren Johnson performing as Elvis and Patsy Cline.
Admission is $6. The gate and cook shack open at 6 p.m. Horse drawn wagon rides will be available throughout the evening.
Friday evening events start at 6 p.m. with the Professor Farquar & Polecat Annie’s Medicine/Magic Show. The two will entertain the crowd with a comedy show, magic tricks, music and tales from their travels.
Also that night, a six-horse hitch team the Oakland Belgians out of Iowa will showcase their skills.
“That will be fun for people to watch,” Dagmar Whipple, Lions Club event organizer, told The Forum.
And the night’s main event a $2,000 overload draft horse pull will start following the evening’s musical entertainment. Weigh-in is available from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hopkins Elevator.
A silent auction and cook shack also will be available throughout Friday night’s events.
On Saturday, the Lions Club is sponsoring a poker run starting at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast is at 9 a.m. at a cost of $5. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and costs $20. The run will have a 50 percent, five-place payback with $500 added money.
“Ride a horse, drive a horse, walk or run the course,” noted the event poster. All proceeds from the run will be put toward scholarships provided by the club.
Thirty other events will take place at the arena starting at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Entry fees for the contests are $10 for the jackpot, and $5 for all other classes.
Missouri law requires that all horses have a negative Coggins test annually; papers must be available for checking at the gate.
The Russell Clements family donated $50 to The Trail Class – 17 and under; Team of 2 Barrel Race; Queen Contest – Ages 9-18; and the Keyhole Race – Ages 14-17.
This year’s entertainment is sponsored by: Anderson, Sundell & Skinner, Hart Insurance, Pitzenberger Auto Body, Gerald Myers DVM, Nucor, Kawasaki, The J.L. Houston Company, TriState, Perfection Plus Auto Body, Onedia Wolverton Insurance, WHIPP Sales & Service, River Valley Ag, Younger Auction Co. and Preferred Lightning Protection.
For more information, contact Bob Whipple at 660-927-3478; Lester Roush Jr. at 660-927-3417; Gary Vogel at 660-927-3728; or Charles Smith at 660-927-3620.