Optimist Fishing

Thirty-three amateur anglers participated in the Optimist Club of Maryville’s annual kids fishing contest held at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park on July 22.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Optimist Club of Maryville hosted its annual kids fishing contest at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park on Saturday, July 22.

Thirty-three amateur anglers participated in the contest, according to a news release from the organization.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags