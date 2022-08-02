MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Optimist Club of Maryville hosted its annual kids fishing contest at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park on Saturday, July 22.
Thirty-three amateur anglers participated in the contest, according to a news release from the organization.
The Optimist Club provided Kool Kats, a shaved ice treat, for all participants to enjoy during their fishing experience. While children fished, members of the Optimist Club floated around the area, ready to measure and document the length of each fish caught.
A rod and reel was presented to each age group winner in the 0-9 and 10-15 year-old age groups to those who caught the largest fish, the smallest fish and the most fish in each age group.
In the 0-9 age group, the largest fish, at 13 inches, was caught by Kash Bennington of St. Joseph. The smallest fish resulted in a tie, with Connor Volner, of Maitland, and Jack Glaub, of Rushville, each catching a 4½-inch fish. Waylon Thompson, of Hopkins, caught the most fish — 12.
In the 10-15 age group, Jaxson Smith, of Fairfax, caught the largest fish, 12½ inches. Preston Lafollette, of Rosendale, caught a five-inch fish, which was the smallest. Braxtyn Simpson, of Savannah, caught nine fish, the most in that age group.
The news release noted that Lafollette actually could have run the table in all three categories, but participants are not eligible to win more than one prize. Lafollette’s largest fish was 14 inches and he caught 13 fish.
Other participants’ names were drawn for a chance to win a small container of fishing equipment.
