MU Extension logo

ROCK PORT, Mo. — Living a Healthy Life with Diabetes, an evidence-based program designed to teach strategies for managing diabetes, will be offered via Zoom, according to a news release.

The program consists of six, two-and-a-half hour classes that will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m., starting Aug. 25 and running through Oct. 6.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags