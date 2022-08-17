ROCK PORT, Mo. — Living a Healthy Life with Diabetes, an evidence-based program designed to teach strategies for managing diabetes, will be offered via Zoom, according to a news release.
The program consists of six, two-and-a-half hour classes that will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m., starting Aug. 25 and running through Oct. 6.
The free classes are open to anyone with diabetes or anyone who helps care for someone with diabetes, a press release mentioned.
Each participant will receive the Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions book and a Relaxation for Body & Mind CD.
According to a press release, topics covered will include guidelines for a healthy eating plan and menu planning, preventing low blood sugar, preventing or delaying complications, physical activity and exercise, positive thinking, foot care and weekly action planning and problem solving.
The program will be taught by Debbie Bennett and Micah Potgieter, Nutrition and Health Education specialists for the University of Missouri Extension.