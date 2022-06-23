MARYVILLE, Mo. — The fifth annual Community Baby Shower, held by Community Services, saw 26 new and expectant mothers in attendance on June 15 at the Laura Street Baptist Church.
The number is a large increase from last year’s count of 15 mothers.
“We had a really good turnout,” said Carla Wetzel, operations director, adding that a few applicants had to be turned down because the event is usually capped at 25 mothers.
Mothers came from all of the counties Community Action serves, including four from Atchison, two from Gentry, five from Holt, 14 from Nodaway and one from Worth. The event was open to mothers in these counties who had registered with Community Services.
The 26 moms are expecting a total of 27 babies, Wetzel said.
Various organizations set up booths at the shower to provide new moms and their babies with information and supplies. Booths included Catholic Charities; Easterseals Midwest; Healthy Blue; Home State Health; Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville and the Nodaway County Health Department.
New mothers received a diaper bag; lactation cookies; a choice of a blanket, quilt or afghan; diapers; baby wash; diaper wipes; laundry detergent; block sets; teething items; bottles; baby seat covers and more. Additionally, Wetzel said Community Services had items mothers could take if they wanted, including slightly used baby outfits and baby formula. Attending organizations also handed out information about breastfeeding, breast cancer prevention and the services they provide. Easterseals Midwest gave away indestructible books that account for teething babies. Books such as these are something Easterseals gives to its members each month.
Wetzel said every mom received at least one gift card or a raffled “big” item, such as a car seat, a pack ‘n play, a nursing pillow, mom bags or toys for babies to use while they learn to move around.
Community Services provides assistance to the disabled, the elderly and those with low income. Some of the available services include Section 8 Housing vouchers, Backpack Buddies, Meal with Class, Head Start and utility/energy assistance.
For more information, call Community Services Inc. at 660-582-3113.