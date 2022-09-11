NWMoAcad-Horiz-2C

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Parents and families of Northwest Missouri State University students are invited for a weekend of entertainment and athletic activities as the university celebrates its annual Family Weekend from Sept. 16-18.

“A month into school, students can be missing their families,” said Isabelle Talkington, Northwest’s student involvement coordinator, in a press release. “This is a great way for them to show Northwest to their families and reconnect with them. It is always fun to see students showing the school they love to their family.”

