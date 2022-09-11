MARYVILLE, Mo. — Parents and families of Northwest Missouri State University students are invited for a weekend of entertainment and athletic activities as the university celebrates its annual Family Weekend from Sept. 16-18.
“A month into school, students can be missing their families,” said Isabelle Talkington, Northwest’s student involvement coordinator, in a press release. “This is a great way for them to show Northwest to their families and reconnect with them. It is always fun to see students showing the school they love to their family.”
The weekend includes free entertainment and a football game against the University of Central Missouri. Other activities include the Bearcat Zone tailgate and the halftime introduction of Northwest’s Family of the Year.
The Student Activities Council will host Caribbean Nights from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, at the Memorial Bell Tower. Students and families can enjoy music from 1st Klass, a duo specializing in steel drum arrangements, as well as refreshments and yard games.
The annual 5K/Walk sponsored by Northwest Athletic Trainers, begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Lamkin Activity Center circle drive. Registration is $25 and can be completed at nwmissouri.edu.
A pancake breakfast, sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement, features Chris Cakes from 8-11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion. Students and families can enjoy signature pancakes, sausage, coffee and orange drink.
The Student Activities Council hosts street sign-making from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at College Park. Northwest families and students may create a street sign to feature a favorite name or creative Bearcat phrase. Signs are available until supplies run out.
Family Trivia night, sponsored by the Office of Student Involvement, is 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Charles Johnson Theater in the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. Students and families can test their trivia knowledge for a chance to win prizes, and a grand prize will be awarded to the winning family.
Kickoff for the Bearcat football game against Central Missouri is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Bearcat Stadium. For ticket information and other details about the game, visit bearcatsports.com.
The Bearcat Zone, Northwest’s tailgate area prior to all home football games, gets underway at 11:30 a.m. at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion and features family-friendly activities. Fans may bring their own food, or a tailgate meal is available for $12 for adults. Tailgate Packs, four-serving boxed lunches of the tailgate meal, are available for purchase for all home games.