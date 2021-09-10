MARYVILLE, Mo. — Parents and families of Northwest Missouri State University students will gather for a weekend of entertainment, athletic events and family fun as the university celebrates its annual Family Weekend Sept. 24-26.
“Family Weekend is the first big event of the year for students and their families,” said Amy Nally, assistant director of the office of student involvement, in a press release. “A variety of activities make Family Weekend a special time for students to share their new environments with friends, parents and family members.”
The weekend includes free entertainment, the annual Alumni Awards Banquet and a football game against the University of Central Oklahoma. Other activities surrounding the football game include the Bearcat Zone tailgate and the halftime introduction of Northwest’s Family of the Year.
All students, employees and visitors are expected to follow Northwest’s COVID-19 mitigation measures and changes to scheduled events may occur.
A complete schedule is available at nwmissouri.edu/getinvolved/familyweekend.
Entertainment
Northwest’s Student Activities Council and the Office of Student Involvement are sponsoring free entertainment Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25 on campus.
Musician T-Ray the Violinist will perform at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Charles Johnson Theater in the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. T-Ray has performed at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and the Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival and has teamed up with artist Hill Harper and comedian Sheryl Underwood.
Bobby’s Treasure Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. on Sept. 25 at the Memorial Bell Tower after the Bearcat Breakfast and prior to the Bearcat Zone tailgate. Students and families are invited to solve clues and find campus locations to win Bobby Bucks, which can be used at the Bearcat Bookstore. Pre-registration is encouraged, but tickets may also be purchased at the Bell Tower.
Hypnotist and comedian Chris Jones will start at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the Charles Johnson Theater in the fine arts building. Jones is known for his performance on “America’s Got Talent,” and he is the host of an upcoming Facebook Watch series, “Double Take.”
Other activities for families on Saturday include the 5K run/walk sponsored by Northwest Athletic Trainers, beginning at 7 a.m. at the Lamkin Activity Center, and the Bearcat Breakfast featuring Chris Cakes from 7-11 a.m. at the Centennial Garden between the north and south complexes. Registration is required for the 5K run/walk and the Bearcat Breakfast.
Athletics
Kickoff for the Bearcat football game against the University of Central Oklahoma is at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Bearcat Stadium. For ticket information and other details about the game, visit bearcatsports.com.
The Bearcat Zone, Northwest’s tailgate area prior to all home football games, gets underway at 11:30 a.m. at the Raymond J. Courter College Park Pavilion and features family-friendly activities. Fans may bring their own food, or a tailgate meal is available for $12 for adults and $5 for children 7 and under.
A pep rally begins at 12:30 p.m. and features performances by Bobby Bearcat, the Bearcat Marching Band, Bearcat Steppers and the Bearcat cheerleaders.
Alumni Awards banquet
Members of the Northwest family will be honored during the Alumni Awards Banquet, sponsored by the Northwest Alumni Association. The event begins with a social at 6 p.m., Sept. 24, in the Agricultural Learning Center at the R.T. Wright Farm. The dinner and awards presentation begins at 6:30 p.m.