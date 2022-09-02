Stair Climb
Maryville first responders participate in a stair-climb challenge in 2020 at Bearcat Stadium.

 

 FORUM FILE PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University is inviting the community to join in remembering the events of Sept. 11, 2001 and pay tribute to the 343 who climbed the World Trade Center staircases and died that day.

In honor of the fallen firefighters, the university will host its third annual 9/11 Stair Climb from 7 to 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9 at Bearcat Stadium.

