MARYVILLE, Mo. — A 2021 graduate of Northwest Missouri State University recently returned to town to undertake his preceptorship at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
According to Merriam-Webster’s online dictionary a preceptor is a teacher or tutor and Caleb Liles, recently opted to return to Maryville for his two-week period of practical experience and training supervised by an expert. In this case that expert was Dr. William Kinderknecht.
Kinderknecht and Liles, spent the end of May and beginning of June together at Mosaic Specialty Care - West, as he prepared for his second year of medical school at A.T. Still University of Osteopathic Medicine, Kirksville, Missouri.
According to a news release, Liles made an easy decision to return to Maryville for his preceptorship. Prior to starting medical school, he had previously served in multiple capacities within Mosaic Life Care system including the Emergency Room, Medical/Surgical Floor and Mental Health Unit at MMC-M, and in Urgent Care at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Liles is a 2017 graduate of Maryville High School and 2021 graduate from Northwest. While in high school, Liles became an active participant in the Northwest Missouri Area Health Education Center program, which was established in 1996.
According to the Missouri Area Health Education Center website, its mission is to enhance access to quality health care, particularly primary and preventive care by growing and supporting Missouri’s health care workforce.
Through MAHEC’s Career Enhancement Scholar Program, which targets students who have a desire to eventually pursue a health career, Liles was offered a look at a variety of different health career fields, and this fueled his passion to take the step to medical school, a news release noted.
Liles’ long-term plan is to continue with more rotations in internal medicine and outpatient family medicine. He has a heart for rural medicine and working in a tight-knit community, like Maryville.
“If your patients truly know you on a personal level, then they are more likely to trust you,” is his philosophy, noted the news release.
For information about Northwest Missouri AHEC opportunities, visit: mymlc.com/General/nwmo-ahec/Students-to-Careers/.