MARYVILLE, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State University will commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with a lecture featuring an alumnus of the university among a variety of other activities through October.
“Hispanic Heritage Month allows us to acknowledge the contributions of Hispanic and Latino/a/x Americans,” Assistant Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Dr. Justin Mallett said. “The theme of ‘Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation’ allows Northwest to be an institution that celebrates multiculturalism, incorporating diverse cultures and traditions that allow us to foster an inclusive campus community.”
Northwest kicked off its commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month with a showing of the movie “In the Heights” on Wednesday. Then, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Student Union Boardroom, the Northwest community is invited to hear Thomas Sanchez share his experiences as a Hispanic person and a member of the LGBTQ+ community.
Sanchez has been credited as one of the “most innovative people in Washington, D.C.” and a top “minority business leader.” As chief executive officer and founder of Social Driver, he leads the digital agency that helps clients connect with people through social media, websites, video and digital advertising.
Northwest also will host “Spice it Up” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Student Union, giving attendees an opportunity to make authentic Hispanic spices. Then, at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 in the Student Union Boardroom, “Salsa Magic!” will feature an expert salsa dancer providing salsa dancing instruction.
Hispanic Heritage Month activities are sponsored by Northwest’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. All events are free and open to the public.