MARYVILLE, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State University will commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month with a lecture featuring an alumnus of the university among a variety of other activities through October.

“Hispanic Heritage Month allows us to acknowledge the contributions of Hispanic and Latino/a/x Americans,” Assistant Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Dr. Justin Mallett said. “The theme of ‘Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation’ allows Northwest to be an institution that celebrates multiculturalism, incorporating diverse cultures and traditions that allow us to foster an inclusive campus community.”

