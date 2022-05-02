KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Joey Salomone, a Northwest Missouri State University alumnus and Kansas City poet, recently published his second book of poems, “Drop of Atom.”
According to a press release, the book is “a passionately written work that takes readers on a poetic journey.”
“I am excited to announce the release of ‘Drop of Atom,’” Salomone said in a statement. “For my second published work, I decided to form a collection of poems that will take readers on a journey brimming with messages of hope and love, change and politics, mental health and dreams and a variety of other topics, including working in healthcare.”
Addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, “Drop of Atom” follows in the footsteps of Salomone’s initial collection of works, “Zero Percent of Something,” which was released in 2020 and attracted critical acclaim for playing with the idea of language and using prose to explore politics, religion and love, a press release stated.
Salomone developed a passion for writing and poetry at a young age and continued to develop his skills through high school and college. His work reflects over 20 years of writing experience.
According to a news release, he uses highly relatable narratives to capture the minds and hearts of readers and combines the fantastical and the earthly.
He graduated from Northwest with a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting and a minor in creative writing before moving back to Kansas City to write independent films, teach high school English and secure his paramedic license before attending nursing school.
He now practices as a nurse in Kansas City and continues to read, write and publish.