BURLINGTON JCT. — The Nodaway Valley Thunder Booster Club held its first Trivia Night fundraising event on March 12 in the West Nodaway gymnasium.
The organization hope to make it an annual event.
“I am thrilled with the turnout of the event and the community participation,” said Colton Coffelt, Thunder Booster Club president. “We had 16 teams, lots of great silent auction items and other donations from businesses. We plan to make this a yearly fundraiser for the Thunder Booster Club.”
The club didn't want to provide the amount raised during this year's event, but Coffelt said the club is "very pleased" with the amount raised by community members.
With 100 questions of varying varying degrees of difficulty, 16 teams answered history questions, local trivia for a chip to win a free taco at Taco John's, and even listened to extremely brief bits of music and had to name the artist and song.
At least two Heads or Tails coin-flipping 50/50 contest were held, emceed by Roxanne Coffelt.
Also featured throughout the night was a long table of snacks refreshed quarterly and a silent auction with items donated from businesses throughout the county.
“We can’t thank the local businesses enough for their support,” said Colton Coffelt.