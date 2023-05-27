Nodaway County Memorial Day Ceremony
Monday, May 29, 2023 - 11 a.m. at American Legion Hall Post 100 in Maryville
WELCOME: David Dredge, Post 100 Commander
POSTING OF COLORS: Post 100 Color Guard under Amos Clampit
MEMORIAL WREATH PLACEMENT: Georgia Sheridan & Esther Coffelt, Auxiliary
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE: Commander
THE NATIONAL ANTHEM: Monica Conover, music by Anita Dew
INVOCATION: Tim Conover, Post 100
INTRODUCTION OF GUEST SPEAKER: CPT. William C. Lewis
POW/MIA REMEMBRANCE: Joyce Stark
MUSIC RECOGNIZING branches OF SERVICE: Conover & Dew
DECEASED VETERANS RECOGNITION: Bob Bohlken and Larry Auffert, Post 100
BENEDICTION: Tim Conover, Post 100
RETIREMENT OF THE COLORS: Post 100 Color Guard
21 GUN SALUTE/TAPS: Amos Clampit, Firing Squad Leader
Free Ham & Bean Luncheon to follow
CEMETERY SERVICES
Tri-C Legion Post #464
Sunday, May 28, 2023
Parnell American Legion
Curry - Richardson - Sparks - Waldeier Post 528
Sunday, May 28, 2023
