JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 176,604 deer during the November portion of the firearms deer season.
Of the 176,604 deer harvested, 95,654 were antlered bucks, 16,045 were button bucks, and 64,905 were does.
Hunters in Nodaway County took 1,129 deer in the November firearms portion. Of those: 735 were antlered bucks, 50 were button bucks and 344 were does.
Last year hunters checked 179,960 deer during the November portion of firearms deer season with 91,917 being antlered bucks, 17,330 being button bucks, and 70,713 being does.
For ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county and type of deer, visit the MDC website.
Hunters posted an impressive harvest total given the challenging conditions, particularly on opening weekend,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Typically, about half of the harvest occurs during the first two days of the season. Unfortunately, hunters were greeted by rain and high winds to start the season, resulting in harvest numbers falling behind last year’s mark early.”