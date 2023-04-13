MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Fair board recently announced this year’s event will be held July 13-15 around the downtown square.
With the theme “There’s No Time Like Fair Time,” this year’s fair will play host to several entertainers as well as a carnival all three nights.
Fun Time Shows will again bring its carnival full of games, snack foods and drinks to downtown Maryville. Presale armbands will be on sale again this year.
The Kids Q, among many other favorites like the pedal pull, checkers tournament, water war and parade, will be scheduled during the three-day event and some will see a few changes.
According to Nodaway County Fair Board member Rex Wallace, the board is considering shifting the parade start time a bit later to keep the schedule flowing right into other Saturday afternoon events like the pedal pull and more.
The board is also working to find a way to showcase the Nodaway County Community Band on Thursday night of the fair by either getting some of them on stage or in front of the bleachers area at Third and Market streets.
The past several fair boards have worked to bridge the gap between the Nodaway County 4-H/FFA Livestock Show and the fair since both events occur in the same week each year.
Animals were brought to the square by 4-H/FFA members to share with fairgoers.
This year, Wallace said, while there still will be livestock on the square each night, the livestock auction will be held at the Nodaway County Community Building near the airport, where the livestock show is scheduled to be held. For the last two years the auction and dinner has been held on the third floor of the Nodaway County Administration Center. Last year’s dinner saw every available seat filled, thus prompting discussions to move it to a larger space.
Entertainers
Entertainers scheduled for the stage include Dylan Gerard on Friday night and Jess Kellie Adams on Saturday night.
Gerard, an SSM Nashville artist and singer-songwriter from Macclenny, Florida, was a contestant on The Voice season 13.
According to his website, Gerard’s music style is “southern soul and the crooning styles of yester-year.” His first single, “Simple Things,” reached No. 37 on the MusicRow Country Breakout Chart and is being followed up by his second single “Please Don’t Let Me.”
For more information about Gerard, visit his website at dylangerardmusic.com.
Amid a tour starting later this month, Adams will stop on Saturday, July 15, to perform as part of the Nodaway County Fair.
According to her website, the Ohio singer-songwriter is influenced by The Chicks, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Miranda Lambert, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire and numerous others.
She grew up listening to the Grand Ole Opry with her grandfather and just as these iconic artists and their songs have influenced her life and made a tremendous impact on her own music, Adams strives to do the same for her fans.
“I remember after one of my shows, a woman came up to me and said she wished her nephew would’ve waited one more week to hear my song,” she said. “It floored me. … I was 15 at the time and knew from that moment on, my purpose is to help others through my songs.”
For more information about Adams, visit her website at: jesskellieadams.com.
International award-winning chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz will show off his skills carving bears, eagles, horses, herons and more during the fair.
From North Georgia, Lantz has 12 years of experience in his craft and has received numerous awards for his pieces. As a part of his family-owned business, Extreme Sculpting, Lantz has traveled with his family from Washington to New York to complete projects throughout the country. In July, he will travel to Nodaway County to share his art with fairgoers.
“One of my main goals in carving is to make people FEEL,” he wrote on his website. “I think creating your standard bear, eagle, owl is cool and I enjoy the process, but I live for those projects where my client gives me artistic freedom and unleashes my inner creativity!”
For more about Lantz and Extreme Sculpting, visit his website at extremesculpting.com.
The Nodaway County Fair Board will auction off around 10 pieces Lantz creates during his time in Nodaway County, noted Wallace. The details of that auction will be announced closer to the event.