2023 Nodaway County Fair entertaiment

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway County Fair board recently announced this year’s event will be held July 13-15 around the downtown square.

With the theme “There’s No Time Like Fair Time,” this year’s fair will play host to several entertainers as well as a carnival all three nights.

4-13 Nodaway County Fair file.jpg
Fun Time Shows’ rides are strategically placed around the downtown Maryville square during the 2022 Nodaway County Fair. The same carnival provider is scheduled to offer rides, games and food during this year’s three-day event. Presale armbands will again be on sale this year.
4-13 Nodaway County Fair - Dylan Gerard.png
4-13 Nodaway County Fair - Jess Kellie Adams.jpg
4-13 Nodaway County Fair - Chris Lantz.png
