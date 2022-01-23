MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale plans to launch its spring rehearsal season at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31 at the First Christian Church, located at Third and Buchanan streets.
Weekly practices will continue from 7 to 9 p.m. each Monday at the same location in preparation for a May concert.
According to a news release, the chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with 40 singers from various communities in the county and a mission of setting in motion in the community an appreciation, appetite and affinity for choral music.
“The chorale members are enthusiastic about resuming rehearsals following our successful holiday concert in December, our first live performance in almost two years,” Music Director Jim Rash said in a statement. “We will continue to take all necessary actions to provide for a safe experience for both singers and the audience in rehearsals and at our concert. We will emphasize singing safely, using significant physical distancing and abiding by all health safety measures required by our host venues, local, state and federal entities.”
He said the group looks forward to preparing an exciting concert which will include a wide variety of music including traditional, classical, spirituals, Broadway, movie and popular selections.
“We invite anybody who loves to sing to join us,” Rash said.
For more information, email info@nodawaychorale.org or find the group on social media.