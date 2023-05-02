Nodaway Chorale

Nodaway Chorale members perform during last year’s spring concert held at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.

 SUBMITTED BY THE NODAWAY CHORALE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale recently announced its spring concert scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School, 1501 S. Munn Ave.

According to a news release, the concert’s theme is Cinemagic! Music from the Movies.

