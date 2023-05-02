MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale recently announced its spring concert scheduled for 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School, 1501 S. Munn Ave.
According to a news release, the concert’s theme is Cinemagic! Music from the Movies.
“Most moviegoers consider cinema a visual medium; however, it is undoubtedly also an aural experience,” Jim Rash, Chorale music director, said in a statement. “Our spring concert will be a musical celebration of great choral music from movies spanning seven decades.
“Music serves several important functions: it can influence a viewer’s interpretation of a scene; evoke a specific emotion; foreshadow certain events; identify a specific character; or link together certain scenes or themes of a film. In some cases, a movie’s soundtrack becomes as iconic as the film. Think of the music of these movies that are part of our program: ‘Greatest Showman,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Rent,’ ‘Mary Poppins,’ the ‘Twilight’ series, ‘Les Misérables’ and more. You can hear them in your head, right?”
Maryville Middle School Show Choirs, directed by Lauren B. Carr, will share the stage as guest performers during the May 7 concert.
“The Middle School Show Choirs are pleased and honored to be invited to sing with the Nodaway Chorale,” Carr said in a statement. “It provides a wonderful opportunity for the students to perform for an audience that may not have heard them before, plus it’s important for the students to be able to serve the community by sharing their talents.”
Admission to the concert is free, though tax-deductible donations will be accepted at the door.
The chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with more than 40 singers from several communities in the county. For more information, email info@nodawaychorale.org or visit the chorale’s website at nodawaychorale.org.