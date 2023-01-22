Nodaway Chorale Spring 2022 Concert

The Nodaway Chorale performs its Spring 2022 concert on May 1, 2022. The Chorale’s 2023 spring rehearsal season begins on Feb. 6 in preparation for a May concert.

 SUBMITTED BY NODAWAY CHORALE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale will launch its spring rehearsal season on Monday, Feb. 6, according to a news release from the organization.

The first rehearsal of the season will be held at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Maryville, located at the corner of Third and Buchanan streets. In preparation for a May concert, the rehearsals will continue each Monday from 7-9 p.m. in the same location.

