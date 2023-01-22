MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale will launch its spring rehearsal season on Monday, Feb. 6, according to a news release from the organization.
The first rehearsal of the season will be held at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Maryville, located at the corner of Third and Buchanan streets. In preparation for a May concert, the rehearsals will continue each Monday from 7-9 p.m. in the same location.
“The Chorale members are enthusiastic about resuming rehearsals following our successful holiday concert in December along with several performances in the community during the holiday season,” said Music Director Jim Rash in a statement. “As the area’s premier community chorus, we’re looking forward to preparing a very exciting concert for May. Our spring concert will be a musical celebration of great choral music from movies spanning seven decades.
“Think of the movies that are tentatively in our program: ‘Greatest Showman,’ ‘Titanic,’ ‘Rent,’ ‘Mary Poppins,’ the Twilight series, ‘Les Miserables,’ and more. You can hear them in your head, right?”
The Nodaway Chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with more than 40 singers from various communities in the county. The chorus invites anybody who loves to sing to join. Nodaway Chorale members are educators, office workers, health care workers, writers, businesspersons, high school and more.