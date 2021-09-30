MARYVILLE, Mo. — A board of trustees has announced the Nodaway Chorale will return from its intermission with a fall rehearsal season, starting 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 at the First Christian Church in Maryville.
“The primary factors in our decision are, first, that we feel we must demonstrate to our community that the chorale continues to exist to share the power and beauty of choral music, and secondly, we are fully confident that our musical leadership will take all necessary actions to provide for a safe experience for both singers and the audience in rehearsals and at our concert,” Board President Marilyn Rhea stated in a news release.
Rehearsals will be each Monday from 7-9 p.m. at the First Christian Church, in preparation for a holiday concert in December.
“After a much longer intermission than we ever imagined, we are both thrilled and thankful that over 30 returning and new singers have committed to participate this fall,” said Jim Rash, music director. “This season will, of course, be different than any in our 15-year history. We will emphasize singing safely, using significant physical distancing and abiding by all health safety measures required by our host venues, local, state and federal entities.”
The Nodaway Chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular mixed voice chorus with singers from various communities in Nodaway County.
“As the area’s premier community chorus, we look forward to preparing an exciting program of seasonal holiday music,” Rash said. “We invite anybody who loves to sing to join us. Our chorus is composed of educators, office workers, health care workers, writers, businesspersons, high school and university students and retirees, all of whom love singing with friends.”
For more information, email info@nodawaychorale.org, visit www.nodawaychorale.org or visit the Nodaway Chorale Facebook page.