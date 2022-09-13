MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale will launch its fall rehearsal season on Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Maryville located at the corner of Third and Buchanan streets, according to a press release from the organization.
Rehearsals, in preparation for a December Holiday Concert, will continue each Monday from 7-9 p.m. at the same location.
The Nodaway Chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular, mixed-voice chorus with singers from various communities in the county and a mission of setting in motion in the community an appreciation, appetite and affinity for choral music.
“As the area’s premier community chorus, we’re looking forward to preparing an exciting program of seasonal holiday music,” said Music Director Jim Rash in the press release. “We’re pleased that the number of singers has shown a steady increase since resuming activities after the pandemic pause. We invite anybody who loves to sing to join us. Our chorus is composed of educators, office workers, healthcare professionals, writers, businesspersons, high school and university students, and retirees, all of whom love singing with friends.”
Rash added that the music being prepped for the Dec. 11 concert ranges from familiar holiday tunes to recognizing Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, “and from classical to pop to music with a touch of holiday humor.”