The Nodaway Chorale performs during its Spring 2022 concert. The chorale begins its fall rehearsal season on Monday in preparation for its December concert.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale will launch its fall rehearsal season on Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Maryville located at the corner of Third and Buchanan streets, according to a press release from the organization.

Rehearsals, in preparation for a December Holiday Concert, will continue each Monday from 7-9 p.m. at the same location.

