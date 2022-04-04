MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Nodaway Chorale will present a concert of choral music at 4 p.m on Sunday, May 1, at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School.
The concert’s theme is “Music in the Air,” a news release stated.
“Our spring concert will be a musical celebration of all things ‘in the air,’” said Jim Rash, chorale music director. “As we continue to emerge from months of isolation, the Chorale will fill the air with beautiful melodies that portray music and other things in the air like rain, stars, lightning, and rainbows. We will perform an eclectic mixture of choral selections from traditional to pop to spirituals to Broadway and movies.”
Tentative concert selections include “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In” arranged by Greg Gilpin, “Stars I Shall Find,” “Dust In the Wind,” “Over the Rainbow” and “What a Wonderful World.”
According to a press release, there will be a special guest performance by RiverSong, a women’s chorus from St. Joseph, directed by Jerry Gerrard.
Celebrating 62 years of performances, RiverSong’s members are from locations across northwest Missouri as well as Nebraska and Kansas.
The chorus has performed in London, Reno, Ft. Lauderdale, St. Louis, Miami, Nashville, Las Vegas, Seattle, Portland and Honolulu. It participates annually in the regional Sweet Adelines competition and has taken first place overall 13 times, allowing it to represent its region at the International Sweet Adelines competition, a news release mentioned.
Admission is free. Tax-deductible donations at the door are encouraged.
The Nodaway Chorale is a nonprofit, non-audition, secular, mixed-voice chorus with 38 singers from several communities in the county.
For more information, visit nodawaychorale.org, the Nodaway Chorale social media pages or email info@nodawaychorale.org.