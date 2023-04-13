MARYVILLE, Mo. — In early May, visitors will have five new art sculptures to gaze upon while stopping downtown.
The new art pieces, selected by members of the Downtown Maryville Design Committee, are part of a lease program funded by the Art, Rhythm, & Brews event, which takes place this year on Friday, May 19.
“Downtown Maryville is excited to coordinate the addition of new sculptures around the square this year,” Downtown Maryville Executive Director DeAnn Davison said in a statement. “The sculptures are an important element to the landscape of downtown as artwork not only provides beautification and vibrancy but encourages deeper thinking, interpretation and interaction.”
Conceptual Guitar by artist Jefferson Davis, of Los Angeles, will be placed in the Downtown Pocket Park. According to a news release, Davis created a sculpture from various scrap materials he found. In the 12-foot-high sculpture, he explored repetitive and linear design sans functionality.
Jeff Satter, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, created the stainless-steel piece Ecstatic which will be placed on the pedestal on Third Street. Satter has always had a passion for design and he excelled in architectural and stonework design in school, a news release noted. He entered the sculpture business in 2017 and over the last six years has created 33 sculptures. The Maryville Public Arts Committee, which has joined with Downtown Maryville to help with these art installations, had selected another of Satter’s pieces, Gem, last year.
Bronze sculpture Going Home, by Sondra Johnson of Cambridge, Nebraska, will find its home on West Fourth Street. Johnson’s signature style is described as classical and contemporary, with contradicting elements such as being tender yet powerful. Johnson has been in the business for 27 years and has established her reputation as a master of human figures and portraiture, noted a news release.
Made from stainless steel and transparent plastic, Prairie Tussocks will be installed on Main Street. Creator Tim Adams, of Webster City, Iowa, often creates “one-off” sculptures and designs for landscapes and frequently incorporates recycled metals and repurposed materials to be sustainable. Prairie Tussocks will be a vibrant addition to downtown as it incorporates color and movement, noted the news release.
The fifth piece of art to be installed is by Harold Linke, of Evergreen, Colorado. He created Welcome Dance out of bronze. Linke’s inspiration comes from curiosity and his desire to search for life’s metaphors, noted a news release. He loves to create one-of-a-kind sculptures where he disregards boundaries and uses a lifetime of thought. The majority of Linke’s sculptures reside in public spaces and gardens around the world and this work will be placed on East Fourth Street.
The sculpture program is funded by Art, Rhythm & Brews, an event that is scheduled to take place downtown from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 19. Local artists, breweries, food, music and a home brew contest will be featured during the event for ticket holders to enjoy. To purchase tickets, visit the Downtown Maryville website: downtownmaryvillemo.com/tickets.