CLARINDA, Iowa — Clarinda Regional Health Center CEO Chuck Nordyke announced the addition of Dr. Ravichandran, otherwise known as Dr. Ram, pediatrician, to the medical staff. Starting March 15, he sees patients 21 and younger in the clinic, emergency room and as in-patients.
“We are fortunate to have been able to recruit Dr. Ram to Clarinda,” Nordyke said in a statement. “His background in emergency pediatric care will help us elevate our already great pediatric team to a new level and help us develop an inpatient pediatric program. Dr. Ram is excited to get started and add to the Pediatric Team.”
Ravichandran earned his medical degree at Sikkim Manipal University in India. He completed his pediatric residency at SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, and his fellowship in pediatric emergency medicine at Children’s Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. Ravichandran comes to CRHC with several years of pediatric emergency, inpatient and clinic experience.
Ravichandran said he believes that children are our future and investing in their care has a positive impact on the entire community.