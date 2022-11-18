MARYVILLE, Mo. — For over 50 years, Pagliai’s Pizza has served locals delicious homemade pizza, pasta and a tried-and-true salad bar. The highly popular hometown eatery hosted weekly regulars, held onto employees for years and created an environment that has continued to bring in new and former customers from outside the county.
So in May 2022, after a little under two years of Cindy Hourn’s ownership, the doors to the restaurant closed and community members were distraught and former employees were bombarded with calls and pleas to find a way to keep it open.
Traci Westfall, a Maryville local who worked at Pagliai's from 1988-1998, said she worried the doors would never reopen as there was no one to take over.
“Rather it’s Northwest alums that are my friends or whoever we have that are friends and you say something about Maryville and they haven’t been here in a long time, they’re like ‘Man, I wish I could have a house special pizza,’” Westfall said. “I could get that every day. But then, I thought, what if we can’t get that every day?”
She and others worried greatly about if the doors would ever open again, who would take over the business and, if it did reopen, would it still be the Pagliai's everyone knew and loved?
“Then by the grace of God, Johanna walked in one day,” Westfall recalled.
Johanna and Kobee Trueblood, Nodaway County natives, purchased the building earlier this year after Johanna helped out as a manager under Hourn, the previous owner.
“I was looking for a project,” Trueblood said. “And I’ve always wanted a restaurant.”
Trueblood previously owned a restaurant for a short period of time in the past where she curated a menu but the business did not move far past that. So when she took over Pagliai’s, one of the biggest struggles was learning the ins and outs of this specific restaurant; — what needs to be done and when, where and how to order, creating the iconic recipes the right way and ensuring the pizza dough is made correctly.
“I enjoy the hospitality side of that (the restaurant business) and having people enjoy food,” Truebood said. “I really enjoy seeing that and I love to cook.”
Hiring staff also has been an issue for Trueblood, as it has been for businesses across the nation, and ensuring the staff she did have were trained properly for the pizza business. Luckily, Westfall and community members who worked at the restaurant as teenagers and young adults have volunteered their time to help train staff and serve patrons.
“I just thought it was crazy that Maryville was going to be without Pagliai's because that’s all I’ve ever known,” Westfall said. “What do you compare it to? The courthouse being there? I mean what’s your comparison? You’ve got the courthouse always being there and you’ve got Pagliai's.”
Devin Rankin-Reed worked at Pagliai’s for 15 years before taking a job at St. Gregory Barbarigo Parish and was one of the ones who eagerly came back to help with the reopening. She had also volunteered her time to help Hourn when she was struggling to keep the business afloat.
“It didn’t work well for her because she knew zero about the pizza business, zero,” Rankin-Reed said. “Then she had Johanna Trueblood step in ... that’s when we kind of got the door open again.”
Using the same original recipes as when the restaurant first opened, Rankin-Reed came in to help teach the managers and staff the ins and outs of rolling pizza.
“That’s the first thing you gotta learn,” Rankin-Reed said. “You got a pizza shop, you gotta learn how to roll a pizza. ... I hadn’t rolled a pizza in 15 years but it was just like riding a bike. The first pizza I rolled out was perfectly round. It was just like I had never stepped out of the building.”
When looking back on why so many former employees and community members stepped in to help the Truebloods reopen the doors, Westfall credits it to the environment Earl Brown created that has carried on throughout the years.
“I think a lot of it stems from when we worked there, the work ethic and everything that we were taught,” Westfall said. “The friendships of everybody down there, those were the ones getting ahold of me that just wanted someone to run it.”
Brown ran the restaurant by himself from 1969, where he made a singular dollar on his first day, until he sold it to Amy Klaas in the late 1990s, according to Westfall.
“It never seemed like a job down there,” Westfall said. “It seemed like it was a safe haven for all of us as kids. We could go there and be safe, and make money and we thought that was the most important thing. Now you get older and you’re kind of like, we really needed that place more than we thought.”
Westfall said the Truebloods opened the restaurant because it’s always been a dream of Johanna’s, adding that the Truebloods are some of the nicest and most genuine people she knows. Westfall said she sees the Truebloods treat their employees the same way Westfall, Rankin-Reed and all the other former employees were treated, which is why the former employees worked hard to help it open.
Pagliai's Pizza has been opened under the Truebloods’ direction since mid-June and seems to be doing well with a parking lot constantly overflowing during lunch and dinner hours. They’ve brought in new customers as well as maintaining clientele from the past. Westfall has been covering shifts on Saturday evenings and said answering the phone is her favorite part.
“It’s the same people calling in that called in many years ago,” Westfall said. “It’s crazy. We have caller ID now so I can see who it is but it’s the same people calling in.”
Trueblood said she’s excited to see people enjoy the food and the atmosphere. She said she loves visiting with everyone that comes in and loves being able to serve the community with what many refer to as a ‘staple’ of Maryville.