MOUND CITY, Mo. — As families started to grow and the three brothers moved back home, it was obvious to Dylan Rosier that the family farm as it stood would not be able to support the next generation as it had in the past.

Looking for ways to expand, R/Farms Distilling Co., sprouted to life over the past year as a family and community-focused business. Located just outside Mound City, the distillery sits surrounded by rows of grain and overlooks the rolling hills of northwest Missouri.

Field to Finish 3

Gage, Dylan, Kirby, Kim and Cole Rosier pose for a portrait at their farm. 
9-29 FieldtoFinish5.jpg
In the restaurant of the distillery, the bar has been constructed to represent a grain bin and the Rosier family has named it the “tasting bin.”
9-29 FieldtoFinish 6.jpg
R/Farm’s Gooey Butter Cake Cream Liqueur is shown last week in the R-Farm Tasting Bin, a tasting bar located at the facility in Mound City.

