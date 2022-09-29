This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
MOUND CITY, Mo. — As families started to grow and the three brothers moved back home, it was obvious to Dylan Rosier that the family farm as it stood would not be able to support the next generation as it had in the past.
Looking for ways to expand, R/Farms Distilling Co., sprouted to life over the past year as a family and community-focused business. Located just outside Mound City, the distillery sits surrounded by rows of grain and overlooks the rolling hills of northwest Missouri.
“I looked into all kinds of different stuff,” Rosier, one of the founders, said. “I looked into aquaculture and other specialty crops. Just all kinds of different ways to be able to provide that opportunity for my next generation. Ended up landing on this and decided to flip the script on the farm a little bit.”
R/Farms is a family-run business from “field to finish.” The brothers and their father — Dylan, Cole, Gage and Kirby — plant, grow and harvest the grains themselves as the farm has done for four generations now.
The only difference is how they use the crops — for handcrafted bourbon, whiskey and gin.
Cole is in charge of the distillation process, which includes three main steps: creating the mash, fermentation and distillation. To create the mash, the grain is reduced to a powder-like substance, mixed with water and applied to heat. The mash is then transferred to a fermentation machine where yeast is added to help convert the sugar contents into ethanol.
Finally, the distillation process occurs where the alcohol and water are separated. The mixture is heated using steam and as the water evaporates, the alcohol is collected in the condenser and receiver to produce the final product. The product is then transferred to wood barrels and stored away for the aging process.
This is where Gage steps in as Director of Operations, responsible for bottling all the product and preparing it for distribution. But the family involvement doesn’t end there. All three wives are involved too, from the general manager to marketing and event coordinating.
“We want you to feel the family aspect of it,” Dylan said in a promotional video. “How this is truly a family project and how it started was just part of the farm.”
Family is felt throughout the business from the product creation to the interior design of the building and even the name, R/Farm.
“It took us a whole year,” Holly Rosier said about the business name. Ashley Rosier, director of marketing, said the family had numerous meetings to come up with the name as they wanted it to represent the family and the location. Potential names included Ironwood Distillery after a gravel road just past the farm but the family finally settled on R/Farms, which stands for Rosier Farms.
“It’s kind of a play on words,” Ashley said. “‘Our’ Farm. It’s all of our family’s farm. Our farm. But ‘R’ comes from Rosier because our consultants wanted us to have our name on it.”
The distillery, which is open for tours, tastings and as a local spot to spend a weekend afternoon, is decorated with dark wood and the bar, which they call the “tasting bin,” is created with galvanized tin to represent a grain mill. Dylan said the look of the bar is the vision of their mother, Kim.
While the goal of the distillery is to be a well-known whiskey and bourbon brand throughout the state, the pillars of the business include providing to the community and educating visitors on agriculture.
Dylan said the distillery provides the community with a local place to spend time, encourages others to open their own businesses and creates job opportunities that aren’t directly agriculture-related such as distilling, marketing and serving.
“Our goal is to pull people out of North Kansas City and Omaha, get people who aren’t necessarily familiar with ag,” Dylan said. “We really want to try and educate people on what we do every day.”
Tours include a trip outside to see and touch the main grains the Rosier family uses in their products — corn, wheat and rye. Each person is also given a small container with three different croutons made from each grain to taste test and understand how each grain affects the flavor of the alcohol.
“My favorite part of tours is people that don’t know anything about farming,” Ashley said. “Then we take them outside to the field, and they get to have their hands on it. And they’re just blown away that farming isn’t just a guy in overalls with a hoe and (an) old beat-up tractor.”
R/Farms Distilling Co. hopes to continue educating customers about agriculture and distilling at their Harvest Fest event on Oct. 8. Attendees will be able to enjoy fall-inspired cocktails, participate in a hand-shucking competition and listen to live music while watching a combine harvest the fields directly surrounding the distillery.
“We want to be a destination,” Dylan said. “We want to be a day trip for people out of Omaha, Kansas City and Maryville to come over, hang out for the afternoon and experience the space and the farm.”