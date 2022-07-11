HAMILTON, Mo. — July marks the opening of two new quilt exhibits at the Missouri Quilt Museum in Hamilton.
According to a news release, the National Quilt Museum’s Patricia Campbell Collection is now on display in the National Gallery at the Missouri Quilt Museum.
Patricia Campbell is recognized as one of the world’s leading applique quilters, explained the release. Her use of vibrant colors and innovative applique techniques became known as the Jacobean style of applique. Her quilts have won numerous awards in shows around the world.
Quilts by Kyp from the collection of Dennis Kuyper from Creston, Iowa, is also now on display at the museum. According to Dakota Redford, curator at the museum, the story of how Dennis became a quilter is as remarkable as his quilts.
“Dennis’ wife, Barb, was the avid quitter in the family,” Redford said. “When she passed away in 2014, Dennis taught himself to quilt and finished all of her projects in her memory. In doing so, Dennis developed a love of quilting and has produced many remarkable quilts.”
The Patricia Campbell Collection and Quilts by Kyp will be on display at the Missouri Quilt Museum through August.
According to the northwest Missouri museum, its mission is to depict the history of quilting and sewing in North America by offering visual and interactive opportunities that educate and engage visitors in experiences that encourage an active interest in quilting and sewing.
The museum is located in the 100-year-old, 30,000-square-foot Hamilton Schoolhouse, which has recently undergone a remodel.
The official state museum takes up an entire city block and its nonprofit organizers’s goal is to create the largest, most interactive quilt museum in the United States.
On site is also the World’s Largest Spool of Thread, measuring 22 feet tall and containing more than 1 million yards of Aurifil thread. Anyone is welcome to bring and add their own thread to the spool.
The Missouri Quilt Museum is located at 300 E. Bird St. in Hamilton, Missouri. The museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. There is an admission charge of $12. Seniors may receive $2 off. Military and group rates are available.
For more information about the museum, visit missouriquiltmuseum.com.