This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Members of the Northwest Community Cares coalition work to plan an event in April. The organization is focused on improving behavioral health outcomes and the well-being of people in northwest Missouri communities.
Bridget Kenny, community health nurse liaison at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and coalition member, speaks during the Northwest Community Cares Coalition stakeholder luncheon held in late January at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
Jamie Baker, who worked in tobacco control in northwest Missouri for 26 years, speaks during the Northwest Community Cares stakeholder luncheon in late January held at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
Members of the Northwest Community Cares coalition work to plan an event in April. The organization is focused on improving behavioral health outcomes and the well-being of people in northwest Missouri communities.
Bridget Kenny, community health nurse liaison at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and coalition member, speaks during the Northwest Community Cares Coalition stakeholder luncheon held in late January at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
Jamie Baker, who worked in tobacco control in northwest Missouri for 26 years, speaks during the Northwest Community Cares stakeholder luncheon in late January held at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new coalition has formed with a focus on improving behavioral health outcomes and the well-being of people in northwest Missouri communities.
Northwest Community Cares is a relatively new group which is just short of two years in existence. Organized with help from the St. Joseph Youth Alliance, NCC’s vision is to have a community with sufficient mental health services and protective measures to eliminate substance misuse. It serves Nodaway, Andrew and Buchanan counties.
“The first year was just trying to figure out who we are and what our mission was,” said Bridget Kenny, community health nurse liaison at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and coalition member. She said within the last six months the group has really narrowed in on some big plans to focus on preventing and reducing substance use and abuse.
Last year, the coalition received a grant and used it to push for more education in schools and the surrounding area.
Some of the group’s first actions involved updating two large billboards in the Maryville area with messages about the dangers of vaping and drinking. The group also provided large banners with similar messages to each school in the area.
In late January, the coalition hosted a stakeholder luncheon with the goal of finding like-minded individuals to join in the effort to better the health of local communities.
Tarkio farmer Dusty Slemp spoke about his experiences with drugs as a youth and how he turned his life around and is now impacting others in the region as a peer specialist.
The coalition has 12 specific sectors it is attempting to have representatives from: youth (18 or younger), parents, law enforcement, schools, businesses, media, youth-serving organizations, religious and fraternal organizations, civic and volunteer organizations, health care professionals, state, local and tribal agencies with expertise in the field of substance abuse and other organizations involved in reducing substance use.
Around 40 people participated in the stakeholder event and many offered suggestions on how to help the organization spread its message. But in order to reach youths, the group wants to hear directly from students.
On April 12, the coalition is planning a countywide youth brainstorming session, where invited students can freely give their feedback about vaping, drug use in their schools and, most importantly, how to reach them.
Students in seventh through 12th grade have been selected by each school and will gather Wednesday, April 12, at The Hangar for a day of diving into difficult discussions.
Slemp is scheduled to tell his story and breakout sessions are planned to garner more input from the students who participate.
“He is on board with us to help us educate these youth,” Kenny said.
Kenny said in an email that 15 students are confirmed thus far, with several more schools who are committed.
For more information about the organization or to join, call 816-232-0050.