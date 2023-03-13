MARYVILLE, Mo. — A new coalition has formed with a focus on improving behavioral health outcomes and the well-being of people in northwest Missouri communities.

Northwest Community Cares is a relatively new group which is just short of two years in existence. Organized with help from the St. Joseph Youth Alliance, NCC’s vision is to have a community with sufficient mental health services and protective measures to eliminate substance misuse. It serves Nodaway, Andrew and Buchanan counties.

3-9 NWCC-SP4.JPG
Buy Now

Guest Speaker Dusty Slemp tells his story at a stakeholder luncheon hosted in late January by the Northwest Community Cares Coalition at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
3-9 NWCC-SP3.JPG
Buy Now

Community members take part in a stakeholder luncheon hosted by the Northwest Community Cares Coalition in late January held at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags