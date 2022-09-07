This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
A new book by Amy Houts, “Christian Q&A Book for Kids: 100+ Questions and Answers about God and the Bible” was released this month, aiming to help answer frequently asked questions for kids ages 6-9 and spark discussion within families.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville children’s author Amy Houts’ new book tackles the biggest questions kids can ask, helping parents and children alike answer more than 100 questions about Christianity.
Written as a straightforward Q&A for kids ages 6-9, “Christian Q&A Book for Kids: 100+ Questions and Answers about God and the Bible” is meant to help kids clarify their own beliefs by introducing them to frequently asked questions on topics like forgiveness, sin and more.
Readers will encounter queries like “Who is God?,” “Why did the disciples follow Jesus?” and “Are angels real?”
In a news release, Houts said she intends for parents to use the book’s questions to spark deeper conversations about faith with the help of a parental discussion guide included in the back of the book.
Houts is an author of more than 100 children’s books, cookbooks and board games that feature early learning concepts, and themes of love, faith and friendship.
Her books, activities, and poetry have won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Award, Dr. Toy’s Best Vacation Children’s Product Award, Missouri Writers’ Guild Walter William Major Work Award, Creative Child Magazine “Seal of Excellence” Award and more.
The book, published by Rockridge Press, is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.