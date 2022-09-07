9-1 Houts book.jpg

A new book by Amy Houts, “Christian Q&A Book for Kids: 100+ Questions and Answers about God and the Bible” was released this month, aiming to help answer frequently asked questions for kids ages 6-9 and spark discussion within families.

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville children’s author Amy Houts’ new book tackles the biggest questions kids can ask, helping parents and children alike answer more than 100 questions about Christianity.

Written as a straightforward Q&A for kids ages 6-9, “Christian Q&A Book for Kids: 100+ Questions and Answers about God and the Bible” is meant to help kids clarify their own beliefs by introducing them to frequently asked questions on topics like forgiveness, sin and more.

Amy Houts
Amy Houts

Author, Publisher
