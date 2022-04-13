TRENTON, Mo. — “More Cowbell!,” a collection of works by Midwestern artist Nora Othic will be on display until June 10 in the Dorris Rider Art Gallery in the Frey Administrative Center at North Central Missouri College in Trenton.
According to a press release, the gallery is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and during select weekend and evening hours by appointment.
Othic, who lives on a farm between Marceline and Brookfield, creates oil paintings that depict farm animals, landscapes and people living a rural lifestyle.
Othic’s art has been shown extensively in museums and galleries throughout the Midwest, a news release stated. She also has paintings in the permanent collections of NCMC, the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, the Nerman Museum in Overland Park and the Daum Museum of Contemporary Art in Sedalia.
She is regarded as one of the top regionalist painters currently working in the Midwest.
“Nora’s first exhibit at NCMC was back in early 2005, and she’s also been a part of a few group shows here since then,” said Jim Norris, gallery director. “I’m very excited to bring her work back once again. As always, her work is expertly crafted and shows amazing attention to detail. This show should not be missed!”