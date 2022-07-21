MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Young Players is tackling a literary and film classic for its second and final production of the summer.

Most people know the film “The Wizard of Oz,” based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s book of a similar name detailing the trials and tribulations of Dorothy Gale of Kansas and her whirlwind trip to another world somewhere over the rainbow. This year’s MYP production is sure to bring the familiar story to life filled with impressively expressive acting, special effects and an array of youthful exuberance.

Maryville Young Players Hadlee Mayfield, left, and Lyla Lightfoot check out the Wicked Witch of the East’s slippers during rehearsal last week. The production kicks off Friday, July 22 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
Hanner Hare as the Mayor of Munchkinville talks to Dorothy Gale played by Elena Leonard during rehearsal last week in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
Faye Hornickel sings “If I Were the King of the Forest,” as the Cowardly Lion in rehearsal last week in this year’s MYP production. The show will be held at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $6 per seat and may be purchased online or at the door an hour before each show.
Elena Leonard, of Maryville, sings “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” during last week’s rehearsal in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. 
Professor Marvel played by Miah Stoecklein along with Hunk, Hickory and Zeke, played by Shawn Mahoney, Gabby Schieber and Faye Hornickel visit Dorothy played by Elena Leonard, her Aunt Em played by Charlotte Davison and Uncle Henry played by Lucas Duff during a rehearsal last week at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
