Actors Elena Leonard as Dorothy, Jonnie Hare as Toto and Shawn Mahoney as Scarecrow/Hunk happen upon a Tin Man played by Gabby Schieber in the Maryville Young Players production of “The Wizard of Oz.” A four show run will kick off Friday at 7 p.m. at the Lee and Nina Schnieder Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $6 each.
Maryville Young Players Hadlee Mayfield, left, and Lyla Lightfoot check out the Wicked Witch of the East’s slippers during rehearsal last week. The production kicks off Friday, July 22 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
Elena Leonard, of Maryville, sings “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” during last week’s rehearsal in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. Leonard, performing as Dorothy, said she’s enjoyed the role and that playing someone younger has been a bit of a challenge, but that she likes a challenge. This is Leonard’s seventh time performing in a Maryville Young Players production.
Kennisyn Nanninga, of Kansas City, performs as the Wicked Witch of the West during last week’s rehearsal of Maryville Young Players “Wizard of Oz.” During last week’s rehearsal Nanninga was working on perfecting her signature wicked witch laugh. She also was able to use her bicycle during the first scene.
Faye Hornickel sings “If I Were the King of the Forest,” as the Cowardly Lion in rehearsal last week in this year’s MYP production. The show will be held at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $6 per seat and may be purchased online or at the door an hour before each show.
Faye Hornickel sings “If I Were the King of the Forest,” as the Cowardly Lion in rehearsal last week in this year’s MYP production. The show will be held at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $6 per seat and may be purchased online or at the door an hour before each show.
Professor Marvel played by Miah Stoecklein along with Hunk, Hickory and Zeke, played by Shawn Mahoney, Gabby Schieber and Faye Hornickel visit Dorothy played by Elena Leonard, her Aunt Em played by Charlotte Davison and Uncle Henry played by Lucas Duff during a rehearsal last week at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Young Players is tackling a literary and film classic for its second and final production of the summer.
Most people know the film “The Wizard of Oz,” based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s book of a similar name detailing the trials and tribulations of Dorothy Gale of Kansas and her whirlwind trip to another world somewhere over the rainbow. This year’s MYP production is sure to bring the familiar story to life filled with impressively expressive acting, special effects and an array of youthful exuberance.
Four shows will be completed by two full casts, the rosters of which total around 140 theater camp students. Named for the first names of the two witches in the show: Glinda, of whom many may be aware, and Elphaba, the name of the Wicked Witch of the West who chases after Dorothy throughout the play. Each cast had their own color shirts and will perform two shows later this week. The Glinda cast will perform Friday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. The Elphaba cast will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday night and 2 p.m. on Sunday all in the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts at Maryville High School.
Director Vanessa Parsons told The Forum late last week that it has been very nice working on the production later in the summer. The theater students are entering second grade through ninth grade, and in years past when the youth production was held earlier in the summer, MYP often had to contend with other obligations, like sports and family vacations.
Parsons said moving the youth MYP to July — rehearsals kicked off July 5 — has allowed her to have more kids for a longer period of time — thus making better use of the already very tight production schedule.
“It’s so nice to go back to 1:30 (rehearsals),” she said. “Oh my gosh! That’s my favorite part of the whole thing. The kids are not as tired. My later cast is tired, but not like they were going from 6 to 8. That was brutal. We’re much more engaged.”
Parsons said that this year’s production has kids from Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri, with many theater students in town for the summer visiting family. The summer theater camp has always been open to anyone within the proper age range who will be in town for rehearsals and the performances.
As for the show, she said the students have really picked it up quickly. Considering rehearsals have only been going on for two weeks and a couple days, last week’s rehearsals showed off the young actors’ skills.
Only a week out from the first production and the Glinda cast had very few dropped lines and were finding their spots quickly.
Incoming freshman Julie Conn is portraying the Cowardly Lion in her final performance with MYP.
“It’s pretty sad, because I’ve gotten so close with people,” she said, noting that she’s had to put a lot into this role but is glad to do it.
“I have my own voice I have to do for it and I have to sing lower than I usually do.,” Conn said.
While she really enjoys the singing, rehearsal has definitely been difficult, “but it’s been fun. ...We’ve put a lot of effort into the show and there’s a lot of talented kids in it.”
Elena Leonard said this is her seventh show with MYP and while she’s also had some roles in St. Joseph, the role of Dorothy is quite a bit different than her normal roles.
“It’s really fun, a different role to play,” she said. “I like how I get to interact with the other characters ... (and) that I get to hang out with Toto a lot.”
Leonard said she usually plays older roles than she actually is and since this character is a bit younger, she’s been working to perfect her youthful voice.
“It’s almost out of my comfort zone, like a challenge,” she said. “I love the experience.”
Leonard said it’s been great working with all the cast members.
“I think all the kids bring so much energy,” she said. “Of course everyone knows the show, but these kids bring like a different kind of energy. They just make it really fun to watch.”
Audiences should expect mostly the same story, with a few differences from the movie.
“The musical is a little bit different from the movie, but not a ton,” Parsons said.
Creating a tornado to whisk away Dorothy was a bit of a fun challenge, she said, but with some lighting special effects, some “smoke” that’s really water vapor and some other fun effects, it should be quite obvious what’s happening when a lady in a rocking chair, a cow and other fun items whip by Dorothy’s house.
“Come see the show,” Parsons said. “The kids are amazing, so much talent. It’s visually super fun. ... and it’s cheap (at) $6 a seat.”
Tickets are on sale now online or one hour before showtime each night. To purchase a ticket, visit bit.ly/MYPWizard.