MARYVILLE, Mo. — University of Missouri Extension plans to offer a virtual class to help those living with chronic conditions.
According to a news release, the evidence-based program “Living a Health Life with Chronic Conditions,” offers strategies for daily management of any chronic condition and will be offered via Zoom.
The program consists of six 2½ hour classes held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. starting Wednesday, March 17. The first session will offer participants some tips about how to use Zoom.
The free classes taught by Debbie Bennett, MU Extension nutrition and health education specialist, in partnership with SeniorAge Area Agency on Aging of Springfield, Missouri, will run through April 28. Each participant will receive a book and relaxation CD.
Classes are open to anyone who deals with a chronic condition or is a caregiver for someone with a chronic condition, the release noted. Topics covered in the program include the following:
- Weekly action planning and problem solving
- Techniques to deal with frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation
- Appropriate use of medications
- Nutrition
- Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance
- Communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals
- How to evaluate new treatments and more
To register, call Christine Thompson at 417-868-9530 or email chris.thompson@senioragemo.org.