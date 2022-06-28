MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville Parks and Recreation and Northwest Missouri State University have begun a partnership to provide basic swimming education and water safety training to international students at the university.
In a written report presented at the parks board meeting on Monday, MPR Facilities Supervisor Maggie Rockwood said a high number of lifeguard saves so far this summer at the Maryville Aquatic Center have involved international students.
That prompted Rockwood to approach Greg Hansen, assistant vice president of student affairs for campus recreation at Northwest, about offering a class.
MPR Director Jeff Stubblefield said the university has agreed to pay the costs for the class this summer, which has already met once. Then the two organizations will evaluate the program moving forward. The class is one of multiple ways the university and MPR have actively worked to better integrate their recreation programs over the past year in an effort led by Hansen.
The first class’s attendees had varying levels of familiarity with swimming and with rules for using the pool, Stubblefield said, along with some cultural hurdles to clear. For example, most women who attended the class didn’t have appropriate swimwear, and because of cultural norms, were hesitant to wear typically available swimming attire. Instead, they had been attempting to swim in street clothes, which is prohibited and is a safety concern.
Board members praised the program and the proactive steps MPR staff took to address the need.
Stubblefield said the outreach will be valuable in many ways, but especially for the safety of the students.