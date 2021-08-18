MARYVILLE, Mo.— Mozingo Lake BBQ, a Kansas Barbeque Society sanctioned state championship event, is set for Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4 at “The Point” at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
The event’s competitions include the Masters Series and the Backyard Series, said Dustin Henggeler, a coordinator of the BBQ championship.
There will be a beer garden from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday.
From 7 to 11 p.m., Dating Sarah will perform. The band plays rock from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
There also will be a Celebrate Real Pork contest through a KCBS partnership with the National Pork Board.
The pork contest will include a Kids Que. Henggeler noted kids can enter the competition for free, but meat is not provided.
Ages 10 and younger are required to cook ground pork, while ages 11-15 should cook boneless pork chops.
Registration is at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Cooking begins at 9 a.m., and judging commences at 10 a.m. For more information, visit www.mozingolakebbq.com/kidsque.
Beginning at 10 a.m., there will be a cornhole tournament.
For more information, visit www.mozingolakebbq.com/cornhole.
The beer garden will open later that day from early afternoon until 11 p.m.
From 7 to 11 p.m., the band State Line Drive will perform.
There will be a raffle for a Daniel Boone Wi-Fi Green Mountain Grill. The cost is $5 per ticket or 5 for $20.
BBQ and other food from vendors will be available for purchase at the event.
To become a vendor, visit https://www.mozingolakebbq.com/contact-8-1. The cost is $100.
To sponsor the event, contact mozingolakebbq@gmail.com. According to Henggeler, sponsorships are $50 and $300. More allows sponsors to become “Friends of Mozingo Lake BBQ.”