Dr. Brian Golightly

Dr. Brian Golightly is shown in Bearcat Arena.

 SUBMITTED BY MOSAIC MEDICAL CENTER – MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University will sponsor a Family Weekend 5-K Walk/Run.

This year’s walk/run is sponsored by MMC-M’s Northwest Athletic Trainers including Dr. Brian Golightly, team physician for Northwest athletics for three years; Dr. Patrick Harr, team physician emeritus; and Christy Tapps and Kayla Fonken, assistant athletic trainers, who are also a part of the Northwest athletics staff.

