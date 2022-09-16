MARYVILLE, Mo. — Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and Northwest Missouri State University will sponsor a Family Weekend 5-K Walk/Run.
This year’s walk/run is sponsored by MMC-M’s Northwest Athletic Trainers including Dr. Brian Golightly, team physician for Northwest athletics for three years; Dr. Patrick Harr, team physician emeritus; and Christy Tapps and Kayla Fonken, assistant athletic trainers, who are also a part of the Northwest athletics staff.
“I enjoy working with young, ambitious and healthy students who work hard at perfecting their role on their team,” Golightly said.
MMC-M President Nate Blackford said in statement, “Our medical partnerships with Northwest are critical to our strategies to keep local care local and deliver high quality, coordinated care. Mosaic providers working alongside the various care delivery teams at Northwest ensures we can seamlessly care for Northwest students during their time in Maryville. We are proud of the caregivers that extend their time and efforts outside of their jobs at the medical center.”
The race begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Lamkin Activity Center circle drive. Registration begins at 6:15 a.m. and the cost is $25.