MARYVILLE, Mo. — During National Volunteer Week, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville and Mosaic Life Care Hospice – Maryville, recognized and celebrated their volunteers and the impact they make on the community.
At the Volunteer Appreciation Dinner held on April 19 at the Maryville Community Center, hospice volunteers were recognized for years of service. Those recognized also included medical center volunteers who met milestones of 100, 500 and 1,000 hours since the structured volunteer program was established in 2016.
“Volunteerism has always been instrumental to our organization,” said Rita Miller, volunteer services coordinator at MMC-M, in a news release. “Our volunteers continue to shine and show the incredible gifts given by so many. This hasn’t been truer than during these past two years.”
Although the medical center and hospice volunteer programs were shut down in March 2020 due to COVID-19, volunteers were called upon and responded during the pandemic through sewing projects and helping at community COVID-19 vaccination clinics, a press release mentioned.
“Hospice volunteers were creative during the shut-down months and brought cheer to facility patients and residents by providing window visits with their pets and children who made signs and blew bubbles,” said Kari Maag, volunteer coordinator.
According to a news release, community members and current active hospital volunteers donated over 1,000 hours to support the vaccination events’ efforts.
“The time donated during the vaccine clinics are just what we could track,” Miller said. “We also had people helping in a myriad of ways to serve our patients and their families, caregivers, and community as we faced the pandemic together. We want to express our sincere thanks to all of these named and unnamed volunteers.”