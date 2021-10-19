MARYVILLE, Mo. — Parkinson Voice Project named Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Outpatient Therapy as a recipient of its 2021 SPEAK OUT! & LOUD Crowd grant program.
According to a news release, SPEAK OUT! is a therapy routine intended to improve speaking and swallowing in those with Parkinson’s Disease. It consists of 12 sessions, spanning several weeks. As they near completion of the program, participants are encouraged to transition to the LOUD Crowd therapy group. Those who have completed this program report improved speaking capabilities and an increased quality of life.
Parkinson Voice Project has trained more than 3,500 speech language pathologists in its speech programs around the world. According to a news release, it is the only 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the world solely focused on helping those with Parkinson’s improve their speaking and swallowing.
“Up to 90 percent of people with Parkinson’s are at high risk of losing their ability to speak and swallowing complications account for 70 percent of the mortality rate in this patient population,” said Samantha Elandary, Parkinson Voice Project founder and CEO, according to a release. “Our vision at Parkinson Voice Project is to make our highly effective speech therapy program accessible to people with Parkinson’s worldwide.”
The grant provides free program supplies and training to Mosaic Maryville’s speech-language pathologist.
“We are honored to have received this grant and excited to offer these programs to our patients,” Susan Long, speech-language pathologist, said in a news release. “We have already started to see patients using the program and can see the benefits.”
More information on Parkinson Voice Project is available at https://parkinsonvoiceproject.org/.
For more information about the program, call Mosaic Outpatient Therapy at 660-562-7908.