Some of the moms taking part in the Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Mothering Mondays include in the front row: Amy Ackley and Chloe; Karie Partridge and Sawyer; and MiKayla Louiselle and Brooks. Back row: Ali Sporleder and Liam; Alicia Engstrand and Atticus; Adanna Dolin and Landon; Ocean Neal and Fisher; and Emily Bix and Malcom.
MARYVILLE, Mo. — August is National Breastfeeding Month, and Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville offers two International Board of Lactation Consultant caregivers to help new moms.
According to a news release, Mosaic has for years hosted Mothering Mondays, offering an opportunity for breastfeeding mothers to feed and weigh their babies, to learn about milk intake, find support, ask questions, learn healthy living tips and more.
Mosaic’s lactation consultants, Emily Gockel, RN, IBCLC, and Caitlin Korthanke, RN, IBCLC, are passionate about helping moms navigate their breastfeeding journey, noted a news release. They like to celebrate milestones, mothers’ success stories and the supporters who cheered them on.
“Breastfeeding takes a lot of work for the mother and a lot of support from her village,” Korthanke said. “National Breastfeeding Month highlights the importance of normalizing breastfeeding, supporting mothers who choose to breastfeed and encouraging continued research into ways we, as health care providers, can better support them.”
Encouraged and supported throughout the journey, Gockel and Korthanke want women to know their journey does not end after delivery. Caregivers are available to support them and their families for years to come.
“I think that providing basic breastfeeding support is really the least we can do,” Gockel said. “Mothers go through so many challenges during pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum. They deserve to be encouraged and supported as they navigate the trials to meet their feeding goals.”
Free support
Mothering Mondays is open to the public and covers the following topics: latching and positioning techniques, breast pump issues or concerns, weighted feeds to see how much the infant is taking in at the breast, how much to send to day care in bottles based on feeding intake and possible nursing issues. This group is not exclusive to breastfeeding mothers.
Combination feeders or bottle-fed families are welcome to discuss other feeding or weight concerns.
This class is free of charge and is a judgment-free zone.
“The community deserves the best support in feeding their little ones,” Korthanke said.
Mothering Mondays occurs every Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville in the Clinic Conference Room. For more information, call at 660-562-5393 or 660-562-2525.