Some of the moms taking part in the Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville Mothering Mondays include in the front row: Amy Ackley and Chloe; Karie Partridge and Sawyer; and MiKayla Louiselle and Brooks. Back row: Ali Sporleder and Liam; Alicia Engstrand and Atticus; Adanna Dolin and Landon; Ocean Neal and Fisher; and Emily Bix and Malcom.

 SUBMITTED BY MOSAIC MEDICAL CENTER - MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE, Mo. — August is National Breastfeeding Month, and Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville offers two International Board of Lactation Consultant caregivers to help new moms.

According to a news release, Mosaic has for years hosted Mothering Mondays, offering an opportunity for breastfeeding mothers to feed and weigh their babies, to learn about milk intake, find support, ask questions, learn healthy living tips and more.

Lactation consultants Emily Gockel and Caitlin Korthanke are shown at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
