MARYVILLE, Mo. — Which fictional city is home to Batman? Which country gifted the Statue of Liberty to the United States? Questions similar to these will be asked at the Mosaic Hospice and Home Health Board’s annual trivia night, which raises funds to help support patients and families receiving hospice and home health care through Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.
Scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, the annual event will be held at the Mozingo Event Center, 1 Fall Drive, Maryville, MO 64468.
According to a news release, teams comprised of eight members will gather around individual tables for laughs, camaraderie and fun-filled competition all while raising funds to help patients and families.
Janet Drummond, event coordinator, noted in the release that a few tables are still available for reservation. Cost of a table is $200 (eight people maximum per table), however, silver and gold sponsorships with accompanying business promotion at the event also are available.
To reserve a table or for more information, text or call Drummond at 660-582-0727 or email her at jandrum51@hotmail.com.
In addition to the competition, other support opportunities will also be available including a raffle for an “Ultimate Stay Package” at The Elms Hotel and Spa in Excelsior Springs. The package includes overnight accommodations, $400 credit to the Spa at The Elms and a $100 food and beverage credit. The package is valued at $700.
Tickets for the raffle are $25 each, limited to 100 tickets and may be purchased online at bit.ly/UltimateStayPackageBidding. The link also offers an opportunity to donate to the mission of the Mosaic Hospice and Home Health Board.
Board members include Jerry Wilmes, Suzanne Von Behren, Gina Smith, Kara Puche, Kim Mitchell, Connie McGinness, Jim Jacoby, Janet Drummond, Jill Baker and David Baird.
The Mosaic Hospice and Home Health Board is a 501(c)(3) entity which has provided support for hospice and home health patients for nearly 20 years, both at St. Francis Hospital and now at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville. The board raises funds used for financial, educational and emotional support for patients and their families and caregivers, acknowledging that even small acts and celebrations have profound impact on their lives. The board provides funding for special programs and extends support beyond traditional health care, doing so in ways that touch the human spirit.