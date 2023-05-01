Mosaic Life Care logo

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Mosaic Life Care’s cancer program recently received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Cancer, a program of the American College of Surgeons.

According to a news release, to earn this voluntary accreditation, the hospital program must meet 34 quality care standards, be evaluated every three years through a survey process and maintain levels of excellence in the delivery of comprehensive patient-centered care.

