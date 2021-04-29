ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — The Chief Medical Officer and president of Mosaic Life Care has been selected to fly with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as part of their “Hometown Hero” program that honors deserving local citizens near their air shows.
According to a news release, at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29, Dr. Davin Turner will experience the ride of his life in the backseat of F-16 Thunderbird No. 7 with Lt. Col. Kevin DiFalco, Thunderbirds director of operations, as his pilot.
Turner has been practicing family medicine for more than 20 years, and continues to see patients in addition to his leadership duties.
In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Turner brought a team together to coordinate the response and helped navigate the difficult decisions with the help of the Hospital Incident Command System. For months, Turner and the HICS team readied the hospital for COVID patients and oversaw construction, supplies, staffing and education as COVID-19 entered our region.
When the long awaited COVID-19 vaccine became available, Turner and his leadership team constructed a public vaccination site clinic with the hopes of vaccinating a thousand people a day. The Mosaic vaccination site became one of the most efficient vaccination sites in the state of Missouri and to date has given almost 30,000 doses to combat the deadly disease.
The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds will be performing in St. Joseph for the first time in 30 years.
Other military aircraft scheduled to perform will be a B-52 Stratofortress, B-2 Spirit, A-26 Invader, C-130 Hercules, P-51 Mustang and P-40 Warhawk. Additional show performers include the Shetterly Squadron, Jim Pietz Aerobatic Bonanza, KC Flight and Aftershock Jet Truck.
The Speed of Sound Airshow is a bi-annual event and is being held this weekend, from May 1-2 at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph, Missouri.
The Missouri Air National Guard’s 139th Airlift Wing is comprised of approximately 1,200 citizen-Airmen from local communities throughout the region. The unit operates the C-130H Hercules cargo aircraft and has a dual mission to the state of Missouri and the federal government. Rosecrans Air National Guard Base is located at Rosecrans Memorial Airport, St. Joseph, Mo.