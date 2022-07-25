Taylor Luke

Taylor Luke, a full-time certified therapeutic recreation specialist at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, integrates games and other activities into individual and group activities that help patients communicate to both one another and themselves.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Each year, National Therapeutic Recreation Week is observed the second week of July. The week is intended to raise awareness of therapeutic recreation programs and services to improve the health and well-being of individuals with physical, mental and emotional disabilities.

Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville houses a full-time certified therapeutic recreation specialist in the Behavioral Health Unit. Taylor Luke, CTRS, has served in this capacity for almost seven years.

