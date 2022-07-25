MARYVILLE, Mo. — Each year, National Therapeutic Recreation Week is observed the second week of July. The week is intended to raise awareness of therapeutic recreation programs and services to improve the health and well-being of individuals with physical, mental and emotional disabilities.
Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville houses a full-time certified therapeutic recreation specialist in the Behavioral Health Unit. Taylor Luke, CTRS, has served in this capacity for almost seven years.
According to a news release, Luke works with patients to focus on their overall wellness and well-being while teaching them practical skills to help them overcome personal barriers.
While she sees a lot of patients, Luke said she finds satisfaction knowing they are better equipped when they leave the unit than when they arrived.
“This position continually pushes me to grow as a person with each new day, situation and person,” Luke said in a statement. “They each bring their own barriers and stressors, and it is important to help them find a way to navigate those.”
Since the Behavioral Health Unit is an acute care unit, the focus is crisis stabilization. Luke integrates games, activities and topics that help patients communicate and relate to one another — and themselves — as part of prescribed daily group or individual activities.
Through these intentional, integrated activities, patients can overcome limitations and live at a healthy, functioning level.